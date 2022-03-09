On International Women’s Day, this KY police force had its first ever all-woman shift

The Richmond Police Department made local history on International Women’s Day Tuesday by staffing only female officers for its first patrol shift.

It was the first time Richmond police ever had an all-female shift. The shift featured a female detective, sergeant, recruit and several other active officers. Richmond police also celebrated the women who work in the department’s administrative staff.

“I’m super excited about it, and I’m sure they feel good about it too,” Police Chief Rodney Richardson said. “They’re pretty much in a male-dominated workforce but you know what, not here in Richmond PD.”

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, the all-female shift was called “history in the making.”

“Awesome group of ladies empowering other women,” Stephanie Wilson Means said in a comment on the police department’s post.

The idea for the all-woman patrol on International Women’s Day sprouted last fall when Richardson noticed they had enough female officers to staff an entire shift. Richardson said his department employs 11 female officers and 16 women in total.

When Richardson realized he could staff a full shift with female officers, he thought International Women’s Day would be a good time to put his idea into place. He started planning it with the female officers, who are all spread out among the different shifts within the department.

They were just as excited about the idea as Richardson was.

“They serve a very important role in public safety and especially here at the Richmond Police Department,” Richardson said. “They’re super important to our team and they bring a lot to the plate that some male officers can’t offer.”