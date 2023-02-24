International Women’s Day 2023: What is it and how can I get involved?

(Burcu Köleli for UN Women (2022))

Next month marks International Women’s Day, where countries all over the world unite in the celebration of women’s achievements.

The March 8 event honours women of the past, present, and future generations who have fought for change in gender equality and in funding female-focused charities.

Under a new annual theme, organisers invite men and women to partake in campaign efforts to raise awareness.

Here’s what International Women’s Day is about and how you can get involved:

What is International Women’s Day?

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Origins in women’s suffrage have evolved into a day of celebration and advancement of women’s rights.

How did International Women’s Day begin?

The first official International Women’s Day was in 1975, when it was recognised by the United Nations (UN).

Known originally as National Woman’s Day, it was first proposed by Theresa Malkiel, commemorating a protest by women garment workers in New York City, on March 8, 1857.

Inspired by Malkeil and other American activists, German Socialist Luise Zietz suggested there be an annual Women’s Day, and 100 delegates from 17 countries agreed with the suggestion as a means to continue promoting the rights of women, including suffrage.

Then, in 1908, a women’s rights march in New York City saw 15,000 garment workers again advocating for better pay and voting rights.

IWD was then commemorated in the United States on February 28, 1909. And, on March 19, 1911, International Women’s Day was officially marked for the first time. More than one million people celebrated in Austria, Denmark, German,y and Switzerland. Women demanded the right to vote, to fight against discrimination in the workplace, and to hold public office.

The day has since been marked annually on March 8, in remembrance of that initial protest in the 19th century.

What is the theme this year for International Women’s Day?

The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.

“Equity isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have,” the IWD website reads. “A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society’s DNA. And it’s critical to understand the difference between equity and equality.

“The IWD 2023 campaign theme drives worldwide understanding of why equal opportunities aren’t enough!”

What’s happening on the day and in London?

Events will be held worldwide to mark the occasion.

At London’s Southbank Centre, the WOW – Women of the World - returns as an in-person event being heralded as the “biggest, most comprehensive festival celebrating women, girls, and non-binary people”, in 2023.

The event brings together activists, musicians, comedians, and writers for three days of workshops and performances.

How can I get involved?

The #IWD23 hashtag will also be used to unite conversations online.

You can show support by dressing in campaign colours purple, green, and white, to represent justice, dignity, hope, and purity.

Resources on the IWD site signpost users to educational materials and women’s charities that help towards the global support for gender equality.

Do we still need an International Women’s Day?

Gender parity is about a century away, according to the World Economic Forum, which means this campaign is as much for future generations as it is for our own lifetimes.

On the IWD site last year, organisers said: “Imagine a gender-equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

“Together, we can forge women’s equality. Collectively, we can all #BreakTheBias.”