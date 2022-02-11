International Testing Agency confirms Kamila Valieva failed drugs test for banned substance

(AFP via Getty Images)

Russia’s 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drugs test back in December and was provisionally suspended from all competition.

The International Testing Agency announced the findings on Friday four days after she had played a role in the Russian Olympic Committee team winning gold in the team figure skating at the Winter Olympics.

The awarding of medals was delayed by what was described as “a legal issue” and, on Friday, the ITA said that ongoing issue centred on a failed test from a sample Valieva gave on Christmas Day.

The sample was taken during the course of the Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg and reported an adverse analytical finding for the banned substance trimetazidine, medication usually used to treat chest complaints.

The result of that test was only officially reported on Tuesday, the day following the team gold, and she was then provisionally suspended by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency with immediate effect. She challenged that decision, and the ban was lifted the following day.

In its lengthy statement, the ITA said: “The reasoned decision [by Rusada], including the grounds for which the provisional suspension was lifted, will be issued shortly to all concerned parties.”

The IOC has appealed against that decision and her case is due to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport before the individual women’s figure skating competition in four days’ time.

The medals for the team event will not be awarded until the CAS hearing has reached its conclusion.