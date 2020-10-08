Health and Wellness Industry Tastemaker Jon Bier Joins Mind Cure's Advisory Board

Mr. Bier is a communications and strategy expert who has played a key role in building brands such as Four Sigmatic and WHOOP

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) ("Mind Cure" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce today the addition of Jon Bier to the company's advisory board. Mr. Bier, the founder of Jack Taylor PR and an adjunct marketing professor at New York University, is known for his work with some of the world's leading health and wellness brands, such as Four Sigmatic and WHOOP.

With his role on Mind Cure's advisory board, Mr. Bier will be tasked with helping to bring Mind Cure's mission to life. He understands how to share the story of functional medicine and psychedelics and is intimately connected within the health and wellness space.

"I am deeply passionate about the mission of Mind Cure," said Jon Bier. "I believe in the power and potential of the psychedelics movement to cure mental illness, backed by science and research. I focus my work exclusively on companies and brands that are helping people to live better lives, and I look forward to helping Mind Cure tell its story and build an iconic brand with integrity."

"Our industry needs people like Jon to tell the story of the revolution in mental health care, the value of nootropic products and the momentum in psychedelic research in the right way," stated Philip Tapley, Mind Cure Chairman, President, and CEO. "We are committed to building Mind Cure the right way, and Jon will help us to share this message of trust and integrity with the market and connect with our future customers."

About Jon Bier

Jon Bier is a 15+ year marketing and public relations veteran and CEO/Founder of Jack Taylor PR, a communications agency with offices in Brooklyn, NY and Venice, CA. He is a bar-admitted non-practicing attorney and Adjunct Professor of Marketing at New York University. Jon is known as is an expert storyteller and brand builder, having worked with health and wellness industry leaders such as Four Sigmatic and WHOOP.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

Mind Cure is a mental health and wellness company with a mission to identify, develop and commercialize products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. It is the therapeutic potential of nootropics, psychoactive products, and psychedelic substances to treat the profound distress of a world suffering from a mental health crisis that led to the formation of Mind Cure.

