International Stress Awareness Week: The expert-recommended products that can help

Managing stress and the situations that are casued by it is no easy feat, and whether it's work-related or in your personal life, it can take a toll on your mental and physical health.

This year has been particularly difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown with most of the country working from home for the foreseeable future.

Managing stress and mental health issues in the age of Covid-19 is the theme for 2020’s International Stress Awareness Week, which runs from 2 to 6 November.

The annual event was created in 2018 by the International Stress Management Association (ISMA). It’s Chair, Carole Spiers, first founded Stress Awareness Day in 1998, which continues to be maked every year on 4 November.

It’s a dedicated time to shine a light on stress and mental health problems, while raising awareness of the effect of stress and support services available.

According to the ISMA, almost one in five adults were likely to be experiencing some form of depression during the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020, which had almost doubled from around 1 in 10 before the pandemic, from July 2019 to March 2020.

With the new challenges, people across the country are facing, whether its lockdown fatigue, lack of job security with rising unemployment or struggling to balance working from home and childcare, all while making every attempt possible to avoid catching of transmitting the coronavirus, we could all do with a helping hand.

Therefore, we’ve consulted the experts to share the tools and resources that could help manage stress in your own life.

“People manage their stress in lots of different ways. It is important to actively focus on your wellbeing and look after your mental health like you would look after your physical health,” explains Dr Sarita Robinson, deputy head for the school of psychology and computer science at the University of Central Lancashire.

While it’s not a one size fits all approach, as what works for one might not work for another, we hope within our guide there will be something that helps.

Mindfulness apps

Dr Rose Aghdami, a chartered psychologist and resilience specialist, explains that stress can cause many physical symptoms including headaches, stomach upsets, sleep problems, lowered sex drive, fatigue, chest pains as well as tension, and aches and pains in your muscles.

“That's not all – stress can lower your immune system, so when you're stressed you can catch infections more readily," she told The Independent.

One tool she recommends is the Headspace app (free to download, or an optional subscription of £9.99 month or £44.99 a year) which featured in our guide to the best mindfulness apps to help you keep calm. You can download it for iOS here or for Android here.

“It offers meditations and mindfulness and is now very well established and respected, I've recommended it to many of my clients and most of them find it very helpful,” said Dr Aghdami.

In our review, our tester found it to be a great choice for a beginner wanting to learn the essentials of meditation and mindfulness. The free subscription comes with a free 10-part “basics” course in three, five or 10-minute chunks that focus on breathing and checking in with how you feel. Registering for the premium service gives users access to specialised mediations, some specifically to manage stress.