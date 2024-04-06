International sports stars join forces in Paris to promote peace

Former footballer Didier Drogba joined South Africa's rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and Olympians Marlène Harnois and Masomah Ali Zada in Paris to launch the 2024 white card campaign as part of the celebrations on Saturday for the international day of sport for development and peace.

"Everyone has to pass on the message of peace to everyone in their circle," said Drogba during a conference at Unesco's headquarters.

"And you've got to want to believe in what the message is about," added the former Chelsea star.

The white card campaign – created by the independent organisation Peace and Sport – urges people to post a picture of themselves on social media holding up a card just like a football referee.

But rather than yellow or red, the white card is meant as a gesture of inclusion, equity and peace.

"Last year there were 180 million people who supported the campaign," said Marlène Harnois who won a bronze medal for Canada in taekwando at the 2012 Olympics in London.

"We've had all the biggest names in sport supporting the campaign and it just shows that a lot of those champions believe in those values."

Finding a sense of belonging

The four sports stars in Paris spearhead a group of more than 100 high level athletes campaigning to promote peace on the back of their sporting achievements.

"Then I kind of found my peace because I knew that even when everything isn't going well at home or in the neighbourhood, when I go to training, that's where I found my peace."

Giving back 'the right thing to do'



