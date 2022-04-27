International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Foundation Selects Reg Seeto as Corporate Chair

CareDx, Inc.

CareDx CEO and President, Reg Seeto, Joins ISHLT Foundation Global Steering Committee Focused on Driving Innovations for Heart and Lung Transplant Patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced Reg Seeto’s selection by the newly formed International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Foundation to serve as Corporate Chair of the organization’s Global Steering Committee. Reg Seeto, MB.BS, will join Fundraising Chair Frank Pagani, MD and Foundation Chair James Kirklin, MD to help drive a multiyear campaign, the “Fostering Excellence Campaign,” which is focused on vitally important research to improve outcomes for patients with advanced heart and lung disease and organ transplants.



The multiyear campaign will allocate research grants and awards to support innovative work being performed by world-class researchers, clinicians, and allied healthcare professionals to reduce the incidence and slow the progression of heart and lung disease and to improve organ transplant outcomes. The campaign will also include funding for career development awards, research fellowships, international sponsorships, and annual meeting travel grants.

“On behalf of CareDx, a company 100 percent focused on transplant, I am deeply humbled and honored to be selected as the Corporate Chair of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Foundation. This global foundation will help deliver a new wave of innovations that will be led by the best and brightest in heart and lung field,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “The end goals of the ISHLT Foundation align perfectly with CareDx’s mission to deliver on innovations to improve outcomes of patients with advanced heart and lung disease. These are exciting times for organizations that are completely focused on the transplant patient.”

Story continues

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Foundation (ISHLT) is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support, and innovative therapies. With members in more than 50 countries, ISHLT is the world’s largest organization dedicated to the research, education, and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines.

“An important part of ISHLT’s mission is to fund vitally important research grants and awards, and we are excited to welcome Reg Seeto, CareDx’s president and CEO, to our leadership team given the company’s long-standing partnership with us, and their 20-year track record as a visionary and innovator in the organ transplant field,” said James Kirklin, MD, ISHLT Foundation Chair and University of Alabama Endowed Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery. “Today’s announcement is the culmination of more than two years of preparation and hard work by countless individuals to set the agenda of a new campaign for ISHLT that this Foundation will drive innovations and new standards of care to improve outcomes and options for patients with advanced heart or lung disease.”

Visit www.ISHLTFoundation.org to donate or get involved.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding CareDx’s selection as corporate chair of ISHLT (the “Selection”), the ISHLT’s multiyear campaign “Fostering Excellence Campaign” (the “Campaign”), and the potential benefits and results that may be achieved through such Selection and Campaign. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that the CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of such Selection and Campaign; risks that the Campaign fails to allocate or include awards and grants to support healthcare professionals for reducing the incidence and progression of heart and lung disease and improving organ transplant outcomes; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

sking@CareDx.com

Investor Relations

Ian Cooney

(415) 722-4563

investor@CareDx.com



