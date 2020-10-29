AND International Publishers NV (ticker: AND.AS) Releases September YTD 2020 consolidated results and trading update

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 29 October 2020 – AND grows September 2020 YTD topline by 33% and reduces net loss by 23% YOY, in difficult Covid-19 impacted economic environment.

Covid-19 and the related measures taken both in the spring and during September and October to prevent the spread of the virus have proven to be a significant challenge for the global economy. The AND team and our underlying business have however shown very strong resilience: revenue has increased by 33% during the first 9 months of 2020 compared to the same period last year . This is mainly due to our success in winning and delivering new service projects, and moderately growing our existing recurring business. The direct impact of the lockdown was mostly felt within the data sales segment, where it was and to some extend still is difficult to connect with key decision makers and win new customers.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGY UPDATE

In the third quarter 2020, we focused on improving our processes, developed new products, continued to deliver outstanding service quality and extended our sales team in the Netherlands, Germany and the USA.

Thanks to improved internal processes, we pulled the mid-year reporting forward by one month and improved our visibility for the full year. These improvements enabled us to give guidance on revenue, profit & loss and enabled us to provide quarterly updates to our stakeholders.

During the summer months, our research and development team has focused on developing new products to enhance our portfolio within premium location-aware content and expand our service offering in more location content APIs.

On September 2nd, we launched our Eco Alert Zones. This is a whole new category of products for AND. We offer highly curated and dynamic data on worldwide congestion and low emission zones for passenger cars. This daily updated dataset is offered as a annual subscription and will contribute to our goal of increasing recurring revenue. The product was already been embraced by a large global tech company which has access to a large customer base of of mobile users.

On September 16th, we launched our new turnkey solution for outdoor venue owners Ii.e our Outdoor Venue Plan. This service makes use of our 25 years of experience in creating digital maps and location enabled smart web services such as the MapTiler. Some of our partners are already using this service and helping us to finetune its functionality further for campsites, holiday parks or industrial areas across the world.

In Q3, demand for our data research and aggregation services showed a strong increase. Therefore we needed to add resources to the team in the Netherlands. In close cooperation with our production partner in India, we delivered world class and uniquely qualified content on congestion Zones, ferry lines and trails in Europe. These projects will continue to generate revenue in Q4.

In Q3, we also attracted new experienced talent to our Sales team in the Netherlands. This extension enabled us to deepen our market knowledge and and increase our speed to market which resulted in a stronger pipeline as demonstrated by . the addition of new customers with multi-year subscription contracts for our map tiler service.

On October 15th, we launched the rebranding of AND to GeoJunxion. This new brand underlines our new strategic direction and will help us to further articulate our new product development as well as support our e-commerce platform for developers.

As our growth is mainly driven by B2B business development, the restrictions in visiting prospects and customers, hamper our ability to win new customers and increase market share.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY SEPTEMBER 2020 YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Revenue September 2020 YTD is up by 33% to €1.087 K;

Operating result improved by 38% to a loss of €991 K, compared to a loss of €1.592 K in Sep’19 YTD;

Net result after tax improved by 23% to a net-loss of €951 K versus €1.212 K in Sep’19 YTD;

Net cash-flow from operating and investing activities equals an outflow of €991 K Euro, an improvement of €221 K versus the same period last year;

Consolidated cash-position equals €682 K (Sep 30, 2019: €982 K).

KEY FIGURES





OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR 2020

The increasing number of Covid-19 infections in many countries in Europe is again causing uncertainty resulting in an economic slowdown . The partial lockdown in many of our target markets such as the Netherlands, Germany and the USA is unfavorably impacting our high end outlook. In spite of this adverse impact, AND is pleased to confirm the lower end of the revenue guidance provided in August. For the full year 2020, we expect to generate a revenue within the range of €1,550 K to €1,700 K, which represents a YOY growth in the range of 46% to 60% compared to 2019 . This is expected to result in an operating loss in the range of €1,450 K to €1,300 K, a net loss in the range of €1,200 K to €1,100 K and a cash outflow in the range of €1,400K to €1,300 K. The high end of the revenue range has reduced as a result of slower decision making processes particularly within our data sales prospects. Our revenue mix shows an increase in the service revenue, which requires additional resources to meet this demand. Service projects also have a longer cycle to convert into cash, which explains the higher cash outflow guidance.

Story continues