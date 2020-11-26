International Passenger Flights to Remain Suspended Till 31 Dec

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, 26 November, extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 31 December.

The circular read, “In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31 December 2020.”

The restriction does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA. The circular, however, clarified that international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since 23 March due COVID-19. Since May, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission.

