IOC will now allow multiple countries, entire regions to host future Olympics

Traditionally, the Olympic games are held in one city every two years — or one central city and the surrounding region.

The International Olympic Committee, however, approved a change on Wednesday that could pave the way for multiple countries, or even an entire region of the world, to host the games.

The IOC approved multiple bidding and host-city election reforms on Wednesday in Lausanne, Switzerland, approving the measures they previously put up for approval one month ago.

“This is the evolution of the Olympic Agenda 2020 revolution, as we must continue to keep up with the fast pace of change in our current world,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement. “Flexibility is a necessity to ensure good governance and to have sustainable Olympic Games in the future. We will do that while maintaining the magic of the Games, the fundamental principle of universality and our commitment to having athletes at the centre of everything we do.”

The definition of a “host” was officially adjusted on Wednesday; it now allows a host to be “multiple cities, regions and/or countries.” Instead of limiting the games to a single city, this will “allow for more flexibility to maximize the use of existing sports or other infrastructure.”

The 2026 Winter Olympics will mark the first games with multiple host cities, as the IOC announced earlier this month that Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will share the games in Italy. The two cities, both in Northern Italy, sit about 400 kilometers from each other.

While the change could result in multiple countries hosting future games — like a North American or European Olympic games, with events held across the respective continents — Bach said the change isn’t meant to spread the games out. Instead, it simply allows for more options.

“It’s not an encouragement to spread the games out as much as possible,” Bach said in May, via NBC Sports. “It may be preferable to have a region as a signatory or an additional signatory of the host city contract rather than just a city, and therefore, we wanted to enjoy this flexibility.

“This, on the other hand, does not change our vision, our request and our focus on having not only an Olympic Village, but to have an Olympic center.”

Several other changes were approved on Wednesday, including when elections take place to award cities future games. Previously, elections took place seven years before each Olympics. That timeline has now been eliminated. The IOC also established two future host commissions, one for the summer and winter games, to oversee each process.

The IOC has announced cities for future Olympics through the 2028 games, which are set to be held in Los Angeles. The 2020 Olympics will take place in Tokyo next summer. Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in 2022, and Paris will host the summer games in 2024.

