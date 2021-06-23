International Olympic Day 2021: 20 Best Motivational Quotes

Olympics are one of the most celebrated and popular sports event in the world. Athletes from around the globe take part in the event representing their nations.

To further the idea of Olympics and sports, National Olympic Committees (NOCs) organize International Olympic Day. It is a global event to promote sports.

Olympic day was first celebrated on 23 June 1948. The date 23 June was chosen to celebrate the foundation of the International Olympic Committee at the Sorbonne, Paris, on 23 June 1894.

Olympics today are a very important event in the sporting world. Many athletes from different parts of the globe aspire to participate in it.

20 Best Motivational Quotes for International Olympic Day "I work hard and I do Good. And I'm going to enjoy myself. I'm not going to let you restrict me." - Usain Bolt "Never buy gold, simply earn it." - Mary Kom "The Olympics remain the most compelling search for excellence that exists in sport, and maybe in life itself." - Dawn Fraser "For athletes, the Olympics are the ultimate test of their worth." - Mary Lou Retton "If you don't try to win you might as well hold the Olympics in somebody's back yard." - Jesse Owens "Everything about the Olympics was first class, and women were treated as athletes and equals." - Elizabeth Robinson Schwartz "There is something in the Olympics, indefinable, springing from the soul, that must be preserved." - Chris Brasher "I run to be known as the greatest runner, the greatest of all time. I could not eat or sleep for a week after I lost in the (1992) Olympics. I have to win or die." - Noureddine Morceli "Holding an Olympic Games means evoking history." - Pierre de Coubertin "Never quit. Never give up." - Gabby Douglas "The Olympic Games are for the world and all nations must be admitted to them." - Pierre de Coubertin "I still can't believe I won the Olympics. That's what I feel right now - completely alive as a human being. It's a really beautiful moment. " - Clara Hughes "The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well." - Pierre de Coubertin "If you dream and allow yourself to dream, you can do anything." - Clara Hughes "To win, you have to risk loss." - Jean-Claude Killy "The first is to love your sport. Never do it to please someone else. It has to be yours." - Peggy Fleming "When anyone tells me I can't do anything, I'm just not listening any more." - Florence Griffith Joyner "The Olympic Games is a celebration of discipline." - Sunday Adelaja "It is the inspiration of the Olympic Games that drives people not only to compete but to improve, and to bring lasting spiritual and moral benefits to the athlete and inspiration to those lucky enough to witness the athletic dedication." - Herb Elliott "If you fail to prepare, you've prepared to fail." - Mark Spitz