International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 14, 2021

HANOVER and AUGSBURG, Germany, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a purely digital live event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers access to listed companies from the small and mid-cap segments worldwide with no detours. The speakers on October 14, 2021 are executives of listed companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical and aerospace sectors. Small- and mid-cap investors, value investors, portfolio and fund managers, bankers, investment advisors, journalists and media representatives are invited. An overview of the schedule and presenting companies can be found on www.ii-forum.com.

Eastern Time Company Industry Market cap in CAD* Ticker(s) 04:00am Osino Resources Corp. Gold exploration 100M TSXV: OSI | FSE: RSR1 04:45am Brainchip Holdings Ltd. Technology 596M ASX: BRN | OTCQX: BRCHF 05:30am Almonty Industries Inc. Tungsten 183M TSX: AII | OTCQX: ALMTF 06:30am Clean Logistics SE Hydrogen 134M FSE: SD1 07:15am Kleos Space SA Space DaaS 116M FSE: KS1 | ASX: KSS 08:00am Deutsche Rohstoff AG Energy 157M FSE: DR0 09:00am Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Biotechnology 175M TSX: CRDL | NASDAQ: CRDL 09:45am Meta Materials Inc. Smart materials 1,859M NASDAQ: MMAT | FSE: MMAT 10:30am BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Blockchain/Crypto 258M CSE: BIGG | OTCQX: BBKCF 11:15am Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Energy 96M TSXV: SOIL | FSE: SMK

"The live format is exciting in several ways. On the one hand, we are creating barrier-free access for all investor groups via digital channels. On the other hand, it provides us with a platform for exciting trends and hidden champions from our international network," says Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH.

Manuel Hoelzle, CEO of GBC AG: "With this event, we are supplementing our previous capital market conferences with a purely English-language, international format. For years, the trend towards broader and diversified international investments of different asset classes has been observed. Participants can now look forward to interesting insights."

About IIF – International Investment Forum

IIF - International Investment Forum will take place on October 14, 2021. Ten companies and their CEOs will present their companies and answer investors' questions via Zoom. The event opens at 3:45 am Eastern Time (ET) ends at 12:00 pm ET. More information: www.ii-forum.com.

About Apaton Finance GmbH (Co-Organizer)

Apaton focuses primarily on growth companies and helps build investor relationships. Partners are located all over the world. When a company is in a transition phase and enters a new market or a growth phase, Apaton becomes active. Apaton's experts create investable visibility in new regions and markets.

About GBC AG (Co-Organizer)

GBC AG has been organizing capital market conferences since 2001. To address the capital market directly, around two-thirds of all German issuers from the small and mid-cap sectors have used GBC conferences over the past 20 years. The GBC conference series is aimed primarily at asset managers, fund managers, family offices, analysts and financial journalists.

