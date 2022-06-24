International Health Insurance Market Primer and Business Report 2022: An Introductory for Those New to the Industry
Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Health Insurance Market Primer and Business Guide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This guide is an introduction to international health insurance for those new to the subject.
International private medical insurance is flourishing. There are more globally mobile individuals than ever before - and employers are building businesses in more diverse countries. IPMI as health insurance without borders is the future of health insurance for all people irrespective of their country of nationality, residence or current domicile.
Compulsory insurance, voluntary top up covers, differences between what you can sell to locals and expatriates, rules on overseas investors, local partnerships, economic sanctions, and even local politics are all things that insurers and brokers must understand.
IPMI is now incredibly complex but is a massive sub-sector of the global health insurance market and there are many misunderstandings that this guide seeks to correct.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
INTRODUCTION
INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE
Health insurance definitions
Expatriate definitions
Voluntary health insurance
Why IPMI and PMI are no longer separate
Social and technological disruption
Duty of care
Why insurers are moving into IPMI
Changing insurance ecosystem
Customer centricity
Emerging markets
Health insurance for older workers
IPMI MARKET
GROWING NEED FOR IPMI
International students
Temporary foreign workers
Expatriates
Onshoring and offshoring
Premium retention in countries
Premiums and local taxes
Local partnerships
Muddying the waters
It is not health insurance
HEALTH INSURANCE
Compulsory health insurance
Compulsory travel health insurance
Health insurance and universal healthcare
Digital transformation
Dental and vision care
HEALTHCARE
Global healthcare
Universal healthcare
INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET
Buying the market overseas
Distribution
Healthcare or health insurance
History
Market potential
Hospitals offering health insurance
Numbers of insurers
Insurance companies
Lloyd's of London
Lloyds' brokers
Managing general agents
Third party administrators
Insurance brokers
Financial advisors
Insurance agents
Banks
Health insurance comparison sites
Micro insurance
Mobile devices
Self-insurance
Smart phones
Social media
Videos
INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE PRODUCTS
Cover
International insurance or domestic insurance
Expatriate population as % of worldwide population
Expatriate or international migrant
International students
Cross-border workers
Digital nomads
Diasporas
Migration and health
CUSTOMERS
Target markets for insurers
What is an expatriate?
Expatriate characteristics
Expatriate salaries and benefits
Buyers
Dependants
Emerging markets middle class
Generation Y
High net worth
How people choose international health insurance
Indian companies
Maritime
Mining
More than one product
Music industry
NGOs
Need
Oil and gas
Overseas employees need support
Pilots
Questions potential customers ask
Retirees
Self-employed
Short assignments
Short-term cover
Singles
Students
Target ages
Teachers
Wealthy expatriates
Who can be covered?
Why companies buy it
Why individuals buy it
Why needs are changing
Why not just buy cover locally
Women
THE PRODUCT
Addiction treatment
Admitted policies
Apps
Big data
Budget covers
Cancer
Chatbots
Choice of cover or a set package
Claims
Compliance with local law
Co-payments
Critical illness
Currency
Danger zones
Diabetes treatment
Diaspora insurance
Duty of care
Emergency assistance
Emergency evacuation
European Air Medical Institute
Fertility treatment
Fraud
Funeral plans
Global cover
Helplines
Income protection
Insurers rethink of health insurance
International medical accreditation
Medical evacuation and repatriation
Medical tourism and insurance
Medical travel insurance
Mental health
Micro health insurance
Obesity treatment
Organ transplants
Passive war
Political risks
Pricing
Price regulation
Pricing on group schemes
Private repatriation
Risk management
Second medical opinion
Security and travel advice
Takaful
Takaful health
Telehealth
Term life
Top up covers
Trauma
Travel insurance
Underwriting
Virtual doctors
War risks
Wearables
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wjk83
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900