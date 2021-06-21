International Health Insurance Country Profiles Report 2021: 176 Country Profiles and 2021 Population, Diaspora and Expats
Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Health Insurance (IPMI) 2021: Volume Three - Country Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Volume three contains 176 country profiles and 2021 population, diaspora and expats.
There are 80 million expatriates, 5 million international students, 4 million temporary foreign workers, and 18 million high net worth individuals of which 2.7 million are ultra high net worth. All these are targets for international private medical insurance.
Expats and local workers of global companies and HNW individuals may no longer have the option of flying home or another country for medical treatment so may have to rely on local healthcare.
Global insurers have national and international healthcare networks that have a better capability for telemedicine than local insurers.
In almost every country the state healthcare network is under never before experienced pressure so access to private healthcare is increasingly essential. In some countries, expats will be at the back of the queue for state healthcare. In some countries, even access to private healthcare may be strained and hospitals may have to prioritise healthcare for long-term partners such as insurance companies over one-time private patients.
An increasing number of insurers are moving from being health insurers to healthcare providers protected by health insurance. With a linked move to Artificial Intelligence and teleconsultation, the world of IPMI is changing.
The fragile and volatile state of global stock markets is of concern to insurers who may already be vulnerable while offering opportunities to potential buyers of insurers and health insurance books of business. The environment for mergers and acquisitions among health insurers remains favourable as they continue to seek out diversification and growth opportunities.
Overview:
The global demand for health insurance is rising fast
There are opportunities for health insurers and brokers
The numbers of expatriates are rising and will increase
IPMI and PMI are no longer separate
Locals, students, NGO workers and travellers need cover
Many countries have made health insurance compulsory
Healthcare and health insurance are becoming intertwined
Top up cover and micro health have massive potential
Tele-health, AI and other new technology will change how insurers, brokers and customers interact
Key Topics Covered:
2021 population
2030 population estimate
2020 UN international migrants IN
2020 UN international migrants OUT
2020 UN refugees
Global diaspora
Expats in country
Healthcare
Healthcare for expatriates
Healthcare regulators
Healthcare regulation
Healthcare price regulation
State health insurance
State health insurance top-up
Compulsory health insurance for locals
Compulsory health insurance for expatriates
Compulsory health insurance for overseas students
Compulsory travel health insurance for visitors
Health insurance for locals overseas
Private health insurance
Micro health insurance
Insurance company and broker regulators
Foreign insurance companies
Health insurance regulation
Health insurance price regulation
Countries where expats come from
Leading local health insurers
Head office of leading health insurers and brokers
International health insurers/ brokers/agents activity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s1pfh
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900