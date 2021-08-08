International Forgiveness Day 2021: Healthy Attributes You Can Possess by Forgiving People

People across the world celebrates International Forgiveness Day on the first Sunday of August. The day is celebrated every year to underline the importance of forgiving others. All religions teach the followers to adopt the practice of forgiveness to lead a happy and healthy life. The Christian Embassy of Christ’s Ambassadors (CECA) founded National Forgiveness Day in 1994 in British Columbia. After gaining momentum, the day was eventually renamed to Global Forgiveness Day.

There are many healthy attributes you can possess by learning the art of forgiving people around you.

Mental Wellbeing

Almost everyone thinks of forgiveness as a sign of weakness or something that is advantageous to the person who hurt you in the first place. While forgiveness may be helpful to the person against whom you were holding grudges, the biggest beneficiary will always be you. Because you will not find peace if you continue to resent the other person.

“When you forgive, you’re not saying what someone did was OK. You’re deciding to let go of the burden of stuck and unresolved emotions,” Kim Egel, a US-based therapist, was quoted as saying by Healthline.

Health Benefits

Not just mental health, practicing forgiveness also improves your physical well-being. A 2016 study says that forgiveness leads to reduced stress in our mind which further helps in lowering blood pressure and providing better sleep. Unhealthy anger, which you can get rid of by forgiving others, contributes to muscle tension and heart related problems.

Healthier relationships

While keeping the anger inside you for a person obviously impacts your dynamics with that individual, it can also spill onto other relationships. Your anger towards your partner will sometimes affect your interaction with your parents or friends. Expressing kindness to others will lead to harmony in all of your relationships.

Anger management

Practicing forgiveness releases the past burden off your mind, and helps you control your anger in the present. With less stress on our mind, you will be able to manage yourself in tricky situations.

Story continues

More friends

Many friendships hit roadblock due to the ego emanating from various issues. However, even if one of the friends is ready to not let the past affect their future, many old friendships have a chance to grow again. The art of forgiving also allows for new relationships to blossom.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here