International football results this week - all Uefa Nations League, Euro 2020 qualifier and friendly scores
International football is back on the agenda this week with some big games across Europe.
The final places at Euro 2020 are up for grabs with home nations Scotland and Northern Ireland hopeful of getting the results they need against Serbia and Slovakia, respectively.
There are also a host of international friendlies with England taking on Republic of Ireland at Wembley on Thursday while 2010 World Cup final rivals Spain and Netherlands met in Amsterdam.
The Uefa Nations League continues too with the Three Lions in action against Belgium on Sunday and Iceland on Wednesday.
Wednesday 11 November
Here’s every international football result this week:
Greece 2-1 Cyprus (International Friendly)
Albania 2-1 Kosovo (International Friendly)
Bulgaria 3-0 Gibraltar (International Friendly)
Lithuania 2-1 Faroe Islands (International Friendly)
Malta 3-0 Liechtenstein (International Friendly)
Montenegro 0-0 Kazakhstan (International Friendly)
Norway P-P Israel (International Friendly) CANCELLED
Romania 5-3 Belarus (International Friendly)
Turkey 3-3 Croatia (International Friendly)
Denmark 2-0 Sweden (International Friendly)
Luxembourg 0-3 Austria (International Friendly)
Belgium 2-1 Switzerland (International Friendly)
Germany 1-0 Czech Republic (International Friendly)
Italy 4-0 Estonia (International Friendly)
Netherlands 1-1 Spain (International Friendly)
Poland 2-0 Ukraine (International Friendly)
Portugal 7-0 Andorra (International Friendly)
Slovenia 0-0 Azerbaijan (International Friendly)
France 0-2 Finland (International Friendly)
Thursday 12 November
Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-2 Iran (International Friendly)
Moldova 0-0 Russia (International Friendly)
Georgia 0-1 North Macedonia (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off)
Wales 0-0 USA (International Friendly)
Hungary 2-1 Iceland (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off)
Northern Ireland 1-2 Slovakia (AET) (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off)
Serbia 1-1 Scotland (4-5 pens) (Uefa Euro 2020 play-off)
England 3-0 Republic of Ireland (International Friendly)
Saturday 14 November
Malta 3-1 Andorra (Uefa Nations League)
San Marino 0-0 Gibraltar (Uefa Nations League)
Azerbaijan 0-0 Montenegro (Uefa Nations League)
Cyprus 2-1 Luxembourg (Uefa Nations League)
Latvia 1-1 Faroe Islands (Uefa Nations League)
Germany 3-1 Ukraine (Uefa Nations League)
Portugal 0-1 France (Uefa Nations League)
Sweden 2-1 Croatia (Uefa Nations League)
Switzerland 1-1 Spain (Uefa Nations League)
Sunday 15 November
North Macedonia 2-1 Estonia (Uefa Nations League)
Slovakia 1-0 Scotland (Uefa Nations League)
Albania 3-1 Kazakhstan (Uefa Nations League)
Belarus 2-0 Lithuania (Uefa Nations League)
Bulgaria 1-2 Finland (Uefa Nations League)
Georgia 1-2 Armenia (Uefa Nations League)
Netherlands 3-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina (Uefa Nations League)
Turkey 3-2 Russia (Uefa Nations League)
Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland (Uefa Nations League)
Austria 2-1 Northern Ireland (Uefa Nations League)
Belgium 2-0 England (Uefa Nations League)
Czech Republic 1-0 Israel (Uefa Nations League)
Denmark 2-1 Iceland (Uefa Nations League)
Hungary 1-1 Serbia (Uefa Nations League)
Italy 2-0 Poland (Uefa Nations League)
Moldova 0-2 Greece (Uefa Nations League)
Romania P-P vs Norway (Uefa Nations League) 7.45pm CANCELLED
Slovenia 2-1 Kosovo (Uefa Nations League)
Tuesday 17 November
Andorra 0-5 Latvia (Uefa Nations League)
Croatia 2-3 Portugal (Uefa Nations League)
France 4-2 Sweden (Uefa Nations League)
Gibraltar 1-1 Liechtenstein (Uefa Nations League)
Luxembourg 0-0 Azerbaijan (Uefa Nations League)
Malta 1-1 Faroe Islands (Uefa Nations League)
Montenegro 4-0 Cyprus (Uefa Nations League)
Spain 6-0 Germany (Uefa Nations League)
Switzerland P-P Ukraine (Uefa Nations League) CANCELLED
Wednesday 18 November
Albania 3-2 Belarus (Uefa Nations League)
Kazakhstan 1-2 Lithuania (Uefa Nations League)
Armenia 1-0 North Macedonia (Uefa Nations League)
Georgia 0-0 Estonia (Uefa Nations League)
Austria 1-1 Norway (Uefa Nations League)
Belgium 4-2 Denmark (Uefa Nations League)
Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-2 Italy (Uefa Nations League)
Czech Republic 2-0 Slovakia (Uefa Nations League)
England 4-0 Iceland (Uefa Nations League)
Greece 0-0 Slovenia (Uefa Nations League)
Hungary 2-0 Turkey (Uefa Nations League)
Israel 1-0 Scotland (Uefa Nations League)
Kosovo 1-0 Moldova (Uefa Nations League)
Northern Ireland 1-1 Romania (Uefa Nations League)
Poland 1-2 Netherlands (Uefa Nations League)
Republic of Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria (Uefa Nations League)
Serbia 5-0 Russia (Uefa Nations League)
Wales 3-1 Finland (Uefa Nations League)