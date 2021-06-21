International Day of Yoga 2021: Wishes, Images & Quotes

International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on 21 June. This will be the second year when the event will be organized virtually, due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Yoga enthusiasts around the world participate in the event and practice yoga. International Day of Yoga is celebrated to spread awareness among the masses about numerous benefits of practicing Yoga.

The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for well-being”. It highlights the importance of yoga and how it helps with both physical and mental well-being.

Covid-19 has caused a surge in mental health problems and psychological sufferings. According to the United Nations (UN), this makes Yoga even more relevant as it can play a significant role in fighting fears and anxiety.

In these testing timing, let us also take a step toward raising awareness about the health benefits of Yoga.

International Day of Yoga: Wishes, Quotes & Images

“Yoga cultivates the ways of maintaining a balanced attitude in day-to-day life and endows skill in the performance of one’s actions.” - B K S Iyengar.

“Yoga begins with listening. When we listen, we are giving space to what is.” - Richard Freeman

”Yoga is the fountain of youth. You’re only as young as your spine is flexible.” ― Bob Harper

Regular practice of Yoga helps us maintain our physical and mental health. Happy International Day of Yoga!

Yoga promotes physical and mental health and practicing it can help you attain a balanced lifestyle. Happy International Day of Yoga!

