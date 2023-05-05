International Day of the Midwife 2023: What is this year’s theme?

Midwives are being celebrated worldwide today (PA Wire)

Midwives are set to be celebrated and championed worldwide on their official day.

The International Confederation of Midwives, a supporting body, has been organising the event since 1992, and it is marked in 50 countries.

The confederation fights to secure worldwide access for women to midwifery and works with United Nations agencies.

When is International Day of the Midwife 2023?

The 2023 banner (International Confederation of Midwives)

The 2023 edition is being celebrated on Friday, May 5.

This year’s theme is “Together again: from evidence to reality”, which the confederation said is a nod to the upcoming 33rd confederation triennial congress, where the global midwife community will come together for the first time in more than five years.

Dr Franka Cadee, the confederation president, and Dr Sally Pairman, the chief executive released a joint statement celebrating the day.

This read: “Last year marked the 100th anniversary of the International Confederation of Midwives, meaning 2023 is the first year of our new century – one that will undoubtedly see major developments for midwives and midwifery.

“If we want to ensure midwives have the resources and support to lead these developments, we need to leverage moments like International Day of the Midwife to garner attention for our life-enhancing work and ensure that midwives have the resources to fulfil the full scope of midwifery care.”

How will International Day of the Midwife 2023 be celebrated?

Happy #IDM2023! Today we celebrate the incredible work of midwives around the world, who provide essential care and support to women during one of the most transformative times in their lives. Don’t forget to join us at our virtual event by registering at https://t.co/2AwTGTF3QF pic.twitter.com/XDMUYghIv9 — International Confederation of Midwives (@world_midwives) May 5, 2023

The confederation says it has “done things a bit differently,” this year.

This will include adding a new member zone to its website for midwives to promote events and initiatives for the day.

In the lead up-to the event, there was also a competition, where between February 15 and May 1 people could nominate a midwife and explain why they are deserving of a prize. And the winner will receive a five-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Bali.

There is also a push on social media for people to thank their midwives and advocate for support.

The statement added: “In our respective roles as president and chief executive and in our careers as midwives and gender equality advocates, we’ve seen how pivotal [the international day] has become in advancing our collective demand for greater investment in midwives and midwifery.

“We’ve also seen how important it is to include voices from outside of the midwifery workforce in promoting and celebrating midwifery, specifically, the voices of the women and families we care for.

“That’s why, this year’s #IDM2023 resource pack is designed to encourage everyone to contribute to our advocacy efforts.”