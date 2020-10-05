International Day of Justice for Victims of Flight PS752

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today in nine cities across North America and Europe, 176 family members of the victims of Ukraine Flight PS752, advocates for human rights and justice and Canadian Members of Parliament and Members of the Manitoba legislature, stood unified to demand truth and justice for the innocent lives lost when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down the airliner carrying their loved ones. Its has been 271 days without justice for these victims and their families.



Rallies were held in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Washington DC, Frankfurt, and London. The victims’ families and supporters demanded:

The condemnation of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Immediate disclosure of all information that the coalition of 5 countries have about this crime. Calls the coalition of 5 countries to immediately devise and implement a “roadmap to justice”. Find and prosecute those responsible for the murder of 176 people

The Association of Families Flight PS752 Victims and supporters demanded that Iran answer five pertinent questions, among others:

Why the airspace was left open and who made the decision?

Why, even if the missile battery was misaligned, a half dozen flights took off before PS752 without incident?

How the missile battery radar mistook a large airliner for a smaller missile?

Why the central air traffic control didn’t respond to inquiries from the missile battery operators about PS752?

What senior officials knew of these acts?

In attendance at the rally on Parliament Hill was Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Transportation, Marc Garneau, Special Advisor Ralph Goodale and Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada, Andriy Shevchenko.

It’s important to note, today’s event was supposed to be live streamed but shortly after commencing the events, the website was hacked and taken down, presumably by actors supportive of the Iranian Regime. People around the world should know that family members and members of this association in Canada have consistently and aggressively been subject to this and other forms of intimidation and harassment since the attack on their loved ones on January 8th, 2020. Iran cannot purport to negotiate in good faith with Canada and other countries for reparations if it supports these actions.

