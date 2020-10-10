International Day of the Girl Child Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Girl Child Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

International Day of the Girl Child (Antarrashtriya Balika Diwas in Hindi) will be celebrated on October 11. The annual international observance declared by the United Nations is also called Girl Child Day or the Day of Girls. International Day of the Girl Child 2020 theme is “My Voice, Our Equal Future” where adolescent girls from all walks of life are boldly demanding action against discrimination, violence, and poor learning opportunities. Giving them a voice and a platform are these much-needed special days that raise awareness about issues faced by girls around the world. We bring you a collection of inspirational quotes on the girl child, wishes and greetings for the little girls along with images and HD wallpapers. Here you will find everything from International Day of the Girl Child images, International Day of the Girl Child 2020 HD wallpapers, Happy Girl Child Day 2020 greetings, Girl Child Day wishes, powerful Girl Child Day slogans, SMS, quotes, WhatsApp Stickers, and more available for free download. International Day of Girl Child 2020: 17.26 Million Married Children and Adolescents in 10-19 Age Group Present in India, Says NGO CRY.

Also Read | Bride Baraat in Madhya Pradesh: Two Sisters of Patidar Community Lead Their Own Wedding Procession, Ride Horses to Reach Houses of Grooms; See Pics

Why do we need a day, especially to celebrate girl child? There is a straightforward answer to it. Girls around the world are oppressed and terrorised to a great extent. There are grave issues faced by girls across the globe, such as education, nutrition, forced child marriage, legal rights, and medical rights. Yes, a boy child also suffers from these unjust ways of life, and that is why we do have a special day raising their concerns as well. World Day of the Boy Child or International Boys Day is celebrated on May 16. Coming back to the Day of Girls 2020, teenage girls are asserting their power as change-makers and the international day will focus on their demands to live free from gender-based violence, harmful practices, and HIV and AIDS. Secondly, learn new skills towards the futures they choose and finally, lead as a generation of activists accelerating social change. Bravo! International Day of the Girl Child: 7 Things You Should Not Stop Your Daughter From Doing.

Ahead of International Day of the Girl Child, keywords have flooded the search engine platforms with people looking for latest images, inspirational quotes and messages. International Day of the Girl Child images, International Day of the Girl Child quotes, International Day of the Girl Child theme, International Day of the Girl Child activities, International Girl Child Day poem, International Girl Child Day messages, International Girl Child Day slogans in Hindi, International Girl Child Day quotes in Hindi, Girl Child Day 2020, Girl Child Day in India, Girl Child Day quotes, Girl Child Day slogan, and more. Go ahead and download it all for free.

Also Read | National Girl Child Day 2020 in India: 5 Must-Have Hindi Songs Dedicated to Girl Power That Are Extremely Empowering

View photos

Happy International Day of the Girl Child (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Courage, Sacrifice, Determination, Commitment, Toughness, Heart, Talent, Guts. That’s What Little Girls Are Made Of.” – Bethany Hamilton! Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2020!

View photos

Story continues