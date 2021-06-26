International Day against Drug Abuse: History, Theme, Significance

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed every year on 26 June. It is observed to spread awareness about the problems caused because of drug abuse around the world.

The aim is to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: History

The United Nations General Assembly declared 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 7 December 1987. The problem of drug abuse was already recognized globally during the early 20th century.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021: Theme

This year, the theme of International Day Against Drug Abuse is 'Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives'. Sharing of credible data along with factual information, is the only way to fight misinformation about usage of drugs. Facts about health risks posed by drug abuse and solutions to tackle the problem will helps us move towards a society free of drug abuse.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: Significance

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) releases a World Drug Report every year. The report provides data and facts about the intensity of drug problem around the world. Moreover it also provides practical solutions to tackle these problems.

According to UN's website, UNODC also supports Member States in implementing a balanced, health and evidence-based approach to the world drug problem that addresses both supply and demand and is guided by human rights and the agreed international drug control framework.

