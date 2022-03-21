International Country Risk Guide 2022 with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Data

Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Country Risk Guide: ESG Data Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clients are increasingly focused on understanding the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact of their asset selections and overall portfolios and using credible data to make investment decisions that better align with their goals.

Fulfilling the data requirements for ESG investments requires a series that is measurable, thoroughly vetted and back-tested for accuracy, and sufficiently global in coverage so as to provide a solid baseline for cross country comparisons. It would be helpful, too, if the data's credibility was appropriately prominent to be used by the world's largest investors, multilateral groups, universities, and published in academic and trade journals.

The ESG data series from the International Country Risk Guide (ICRG) meets these requirements. Labelled as 'the most authoritative' geopolitical risk series available, the ICRG risk data series has been highly useful in the construction and guidance of ESG portfolios given the range of risk metrics used that touch upon such concerns as poverty and wealth distribution, joblessness, social turmoil, and overall democratic accountability.'

For the complete ICRG series of 140 countries, you will receive monthly data from 1984 through the current month affecting all economic and financial risk ratings, and the following political risk ratings: corruption, democratic accountability, religious tensions, ethnic tensions, military in politics, and bureaucratic quality.

In addition to the metrics available above, you will also receive monthly political risk data from 2001 through the current month on the risks related to unemployment, poverty, civil disorder, popular support, government stability, contract viability, and payment delays. As mentioned, these political risk categories are supplemented with ICRG's economic and financial risk metrics, such as growth, inflation, budget and current account balances, along with external debt and currency sustainability. Unquestionably a potent combination of the best political risk data found anywhere.

Story continues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vj4a9y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



