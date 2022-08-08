This International Cat Day, these world record breaking pets are the real celebrities

Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
·5 min read

They're stoic. They're mysterious. They're light on their feet. They're smart as a whip, and sometimes, they're snuggly and super cute.

But some cats are a paw above the rest. Several of our feline friends are known for more than just their slow walk across keyboards and claw marks on furniture.

Some cats hold world records. Sure, some of them did nothing but look grumpy to get them, but they'll take the title nonetheless.

In honor of International Cat Day, let's take a look at felines who have done so in the book of Guinness World Records.

Ready, set, meow!

Four-legged heroes: Bandit the 'guard cat' plays hero, alerts owner to armed home intruders

Learning about cats: When do cats stop growing? Understanding your household pet's life stages.

Most likes for a cat on Facebook

Grumpy Cat, also known as Tardar Sauce, who set a record as the most popular cat on Facebook with 8,759,819 likes as of May 3, 2017. She died on May 14, 2019 at the age of seven due to urinary tract infection complications.
Grumpy Cat, also known as Tardar Sauce, who set a record as the most popular cat on Facebook with 8,759,819 likes as of May 3, 2017. She died on May 14, 2019 at the age of seven due to urinary tract infection complications.

Grumpy Cat, also known as Tardar Sauce, was the most popular cat on Facebook, with 8,759,819 likes as of May 3, 2017. The cat went viral in 2012 after a photo and videos hit the Internet.

Before passing away at age seven in May 2019, she lived with her owner, Tabatha Bundesen, in Morristown, Arizona. She made multiple TV appearances, including a 2013 documentary called "Lil Bub & Friendz," and in 2014, had her own TV film called "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever," according to Guinness World Records.

When she died, she “passed away peacefully” in the arms of her mother, according to a social media post by her owners.

Most followers on Instagram for a cat

Next up is Nala, a cat who as of May 13, 2020 has the most followers on Instagram. Nala's account, @nala_cat, has 4.5 million followers as of International Cat Day 2022.

The siamese/tabby mix was adopted by her owner, Varisiri Methachittiphan, from a shelter. She's often donned in cute headgear and loves curling up in cardboard boxes, according to the Guinness World Records website.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nala Cat ™ (@nala_cat)

Most viewed cat video on YouTube

And then there's "A Very Angry Cat," which was uploaded to YouTube on Oct. 6, 2006 and was viewed 88,810,910 times as of Oct. 18, 2016, making it the most watched YouTube video featuring a cat (excluding compilations).

In the video, a cat screeches and hisses at the camera with its ears pushed back on its head. We sure hope this kitty's mood has improved since then!

Most subscribers for an animated animal on YouTube

There's also a record for the most subscribed animated animal on YouTube, broken by Simon's Cat. As of Aug. 8, 2022, the cat has 5.8 million subscribers.

He made his first appearance in an online video entitled "Cat Man Do" – an animation created by the British artist Simon Tofield, according to online records.

Simon's Cat is the second most subscribed animal channel on YouTube after National Geographic.

Longest jump by a cat

And what about cats recognized for their out-of-this-world agility?

We introduce to you Waffle the Warrior Cat, a 10-year-old feline who on Jan. 30, 2018 jumped 213.36 centimeters, or seven feet, setting a Guinness World Record.

Most tricks performed by a cat in one minute

Let's talk tricks, shall we?

The record for the most tricks performed by a cat in one minute is 26, broken by Alexis the cat from Bruck an der Leitha, Niederösterreich, Austria on June 10, 2020.

Her owner, Anika Moritz, began training her a few weeks after bringing her home. According to online records, Alexis is "trusting, loves to cuddle but also appreciates her freedom."

Loudest purr by a domestic cat

Next up is Merlin, a cat owned by United Kingdom resident Tracy Westwood.

Merlin set the record for the loudest purr by a domestic cat on April 2, 2015, purring at 67.8 db(A), as loud as a high-revving motorcycle, according to Guinness.

Who says being loud is a bad thing?

Longest domestic cat living

Cats aren't just setting world records for being loud or jumping long distances. Sometimes, they're declared winners because of their size alone.

Take Barivel, for instance. The Maine Coon measures 120 centimeters. or 3 feet and 11.2 inches, setting the record for longest living domestic cat.

He lives in Vigevano, Pavia, Italy and is described as a quiet, shy cat.

"He has his own Instagram profile and receives many comments asking about his size," read his Guinness World Records page.

He loves to snack on fish (especially tuna), and of course, chicken. His name means clown or jolly, the website said.

Oldest living cat siblings

Next up are two cat siblings who have lived a combined 44 years as of March 1, 2022.

Pika and Zippo were born in the United Kingdom on March 1, 2000. The twins are black and white domestic shorthairs who have lived with the Teece family their entire lives.

Longest-surviving Janus cat ever

Finishing our list is the longest-surviving Janus cat named Frank and Louie. The Massachusetts cat had two faces.

He was adopted by his owner, Marty, on Sept. 8, 1999 at one day old, having been born very early that morning, according to online records.

He lived 15 years and 87 days until he died of cancer on Dec. 4, 2014.

In this Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011 photo, a cat with two faces, named Frank and Louie, is walked by the cat's owner for the purpose of being photographed at their home in Worcester, Mass. The animal is known as a Janus cat, named for the figure in Roman mythology with two faces on one head. The owner, who identified herself only as Marty, calls the face on the left Frank, while the face on the right she identifies as Louie.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011 photo, a cat with two faces, named Frank and Louie, is walked by the cat's owner for the purpose of being photographed at their home in Worcester, Mass. The animal is known as a Janus cat, named for the figure in Roman mythology with two faces on one head. The owner, who identified herself only as Marty, calls the face on the left Frank, while the face on the right she identifies as Louie.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: International Cat Day: Record breaking cats are the real celebrities

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Los Cabos Open quarterfinals with straight sets win

    LOS CABOS, Mexico — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open on Wednesday. The Montreal native defeated Alex Hernandez 6-3, 7-5. Auger-Aliassime hit 15 aces to Hernandez's zero, while breaking the Mexican on four out of seven opportunities. It was the 21-year-old's first match of the tournament having received a bye into the round of 16. He will go head-to-head against American Steve Johnson on Thursday with a semifinal spot on the line. Auger-Aliassime

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • National Bank Open a chance for several WTA players to have memorable returns

    TORONTO — A lingering foot injury that kept Canada's Leylah Fernandez out of action for over two months was also an opportunity for her to learn about herself. Now Fernandez knows just how impatient she can be. "I thought I was going to be extremely patient and that I was going to be able to take that time off and accept it," Fernandez said of the injury suffered on May 31 in a French Open quarterfinal against Italy's Martina Trevisan. "But in reality I was just antsy. I was taking my racket and

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea