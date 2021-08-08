International Cat Day 2021: 20 Best Quotes on Cats

International Cat Day is celebrated every year on 8 August. The day is observed to spread awareness about cats and ways to protect it. The day was founded in the year 2002 by International Fund for Animal Welfare, one of the largest animal welfare and conservation charity organizations in the world.

Cats are one of the oldest known pets to human beings. Some researches also show that owning a cat help you in improving your mental health.

In this article, we have curated some famous quotes on cats on the occasion of International Cat Day.

20 Quotes on International Cat Day ""There are two means of refuge from the misery of life — music and cats."" - Albert Schweitzer ""Cats are connoisseurs of comfort."" - James Herriot ""What greater gift than the love of a cat."" - Charles Dickens ""Cats are intended to teach us that not everything in nature has a purpose."" - Garrison Keillor ""If animals could speak, the dog would be a blundering outspoken fellow; but the cat would have the rare grace of never saying a word too much."" - Mark Twain ""A cat has absolute emotional honesty: human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not."" - Ernest Hemingway ""I would like to see anyone, prophet, king or God, convince a thousand cats to do the same thing at the same time."" - Neil Gaiman ""Anyone who believes what a cat tells him deserves all he gets."" - Neil Gaiman ""Of all God's creatures, there is only one that cannot be made slave of the leash. That one is the cat. If man could be crossed with the cat it would improve the man, but it would deteriorate the cat."" - Mark Twain ""I have lived with several Zen masters -- all of them cats."" - Eckhart Tolle ""Time spent with a cat is never wasted."" - Colette ""I love cats because I enjoy my home; and little by little, they become its visible soul."" - Jean Cocteau ""Authors like cats because they are such quiet, lovable, wise creatures, and cats like authors for the same reasons."" - Robertson Davies ""The way to get on with a cat is to treat it as an equal - or even better, as the superior it knows itself to be."" - Elizabeth Peters ""There are no ordinary cats."" - Colette ""I have studied many philosophers and many cats. The wisdom of cats is infinitely superior."" - Hippolyte A. Taine ""I believe cats to be spirits come to earth. A cat, I am sure, could walk on a cloud without coming through."" - Jules Verne ""I love them, they are so nice and selfish. Dogs are TOO good and unselfish. They make me feel uncomfortable. But cats are gloriously human."" - L.M. Montgomery ""Cats can work out mathematically the exact place to sit that will cause most inconvenience."" - Pam Brown ""What sort of philosophers are we, who know absolutely nothing of the origin and destiny of cats?"" - Henry David Thoreau