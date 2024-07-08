International Break: Who’s playing where?

How to follow each City player during the upcoming Women’s international break.

13 of City’s stars have got a football-filled summer with another bout of international football on the horizon.

The Club’s England, Holland and Spain cohort of players will be looking to take a step closer to securing their place at EURO 2025 with two qualifying matches each.

Our Australian duo and Japanese star will be finalising preparation ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics and a young City striker will be looking to help England in the Under-19 EUROs in Lithuania.

You can find out which City players are representing their nations and when below…

EURO QUALIFIERS

In 12 months time, EURO 2025 will be under way.

And qualification for England will be decided in their final two group games to be played later this month. Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses sit third, behind France and Sweden, but level on points with the latter. The final game against Sweden could decide England’s fate and their chances of defending the European Championship title.

Spain and Netherlands sit top of their respective groups with a lot less pressure mounting on their final qualifying games. One point would secure Spain’s spot and a win for the Dutch would also see them progress.

England: Khiara Keating, Alex Greenwood, Jess Park, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp

Fixtures:

Republic of Ireland (H) | Friday 12 July | 20:00 (UK)

Sweden (Z) | Tuesday 16 July | 18:00 (UK)

Netherlands: Kerstin Casparij, Vivianne Miedema

Fixtures:

Italy (H) | Friday 12 July | 19:45 (UK)

Norway (A) | Tuesday 16 July | 18:00 (UK)

Spain: Laia Aleixandri, Leila Ouahabi

Fixtures:

Czech Republic (A) | Friday 12 July | 17:00 (UK)

Belgium (H) | Tuesday 16 July | 18:00 (UK)

OLYMPIC WARM-UPS

The Olympics is one of the most prestigious competitions to represent your nation at. And in Paris in August, City’s Australian duo Alanna Kennedy and Mary Fowler, and our key midfielder Yui Hasegawa for Japan, will compete for a medal.

But before then, their nations have met up for an international camp to continue preparation for the prolific tournament.

Australia: Alanna Kennedy, Mary Fowler

Fixtures:

Canada (N) | Saturday 13 July | 20:00 (UK)

Japan: Yui Hasegawa

Fixtures:

Ghana (H) | Saturday 13 July 07:20 (UK)

WOMEN’S U19 EUROS

Everyone at Manchester City would like to congratulate Poppy Pritchard on her call-up to the England Under-19s squad that will travel to Lithuania to compete in the Under-19 EUROs.

The 19-year-old striker has a bright future ahead and she will likely be a key figure for the young England side on the international stage before she returns to City for her first full season in blue.

England U19s: Poppy Pritchard

Fixtures (group stages):

Lithuania (N) | Sunday 14 July | 15:00 (UK)

Serbia (N) | Wednesday 17 July | 12:00 (UK)

France (N) | Saturday 20 July | 16:00 (UK)