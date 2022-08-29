International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — International aid was reaching Pakistan on Monday, as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands stranded by widespread flooding driven by “monster monsoons” that have claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer.

Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates began the international rush to assist the impoverished nation, landing on Sunday in Islamabad carrying tents, food and other daily necessities. Trucks carrying tents, food, and water arranged by Pakistan were also being dispatched to various parts of the country by the National Disaster Management Authority for tens of thousands of flood victims.

They were among the nations that pledged to help Pakistan tackle the crisis after officials called for international help. The United Nations will launch an international appeal for Pakistani flood victims on Tuesday in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif on Monday said the rains are the heaviest Pakistan has seen in three decades.

“I saw floodwater everywhere, wherever I went in recent days and even today,” Sharif said in Charsadda, one of the devastated towns. He said the planes carrying aid from some countries have already reached Pakistan, and he predicted more.

Sharif has said the government would provide housing to all those who lost their homes.

However, many people displaced by floods say they not only lost their homes but their crops and small shops, as well.

“I am sitting with my family in a tent, and how can I go out to work? Even if I go out in search of a job, who will give me any job as there is water everywhere," asked Rehmat Ullah, a flood victim in Charsadda in the northwest.

Zarina Bibi, another flood victim, said soldiers evacuated her by boat.

“We were given a tent and food by soldiers and volunteers," she said. Bibi cried when she said her house had collapsed in floods. “Floodwater will recede soon, but we have no money to rebuild our home," she said.

Rehan Ali, 24, a laborer in the country's southern Sindh province, reported a similar ordeal.

He said he cannot rebuild his home without government help, and right now he was unable to work to get food for his family. So, Ali said, he was relying on donatons.

The exceptionally heavy monsoon rains that triggered flash floods across the country have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged nearly 1 million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.

Pakistani authorities say this year's devastation is worse than in 2010, when floods killed 1,700 people. Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, the country's military chief, said Sunday that his country may take years to recover. He appealed to Pakistanis living abroad to generously donate to the flood victims.

Floods and rains have caused devastation in Pakistan at a time when the country is facing one of the worst economic crises. Pakistan says it recently narrowly avoided a default, and later Monday IMF's executive board was expected to approve the release of the much-awaited $1.7 billion for this Islamic nation.

Pakistan and the IMF originally signed the bailout accord in 2019. But the release of a $1.7 billion tranche has been on hold since earlier this year, when the IMF expressed concern about Pakistan’s compliance with the deal’s terms under former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

Khan was also expected to launch a fundraising campaign Monday evening for flood victims.

Last week, the United Nations in a statement said that it has allocated $3 million for U.N. aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods and this money will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable.

Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's climate minister, has described the unusual rainfall as a “monster monsoon." She says Pakistan suffered heavier rains this year mainly because of climate change, which also caused fire in forests.

However, critics say Pakistan's government has hardly any interest in building new dams and water reservoirs.

The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four of the country’s provinces. Floods have destroyed more than 150 bridges and numerous roads have been washed away, making rescue operations difficult. Authorities say they were using military planes, helicopters, trucks and boats to evacuate people from marooned people and deliver much-need aid to them.

However, many survivors complain they were still waiting for help or they received too little assistance from the government after being displaced because of floods. Some people say they got tents but not food. Pakistan charities were also active in flood-hit areas, and the government says everyone should contribute to help flood victims.

The government has deployed at least 6,500 soldiers to help civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country.

Associated Press Writers Mohammad Farooq from Shikar Pur, Sindh and Riaz Khan from Peshawar contributed to this story

Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

