Intermap Powers Analytics for Climate Change and Natural Hazards

·5 min read

Partners with Ambiental Risk Analytics

Providing digital terrain data and risk scores across Europe

High-quality data essential for underwriting natural hazard risk

DENVER, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, today announced a new partnership with Ambiental Risk Analytics ("Ambiental"), a global specialist in analytics for climate change and natural hazards.

Intermap and Ambiental integrate high-quality digital terrain models (DTMs) with cutting edge modeling and risk analytics for underwriting natural hazard risk. Intermap's digital terrain data reinforces Ambiental's technology to provide flood forecasting systems and support better decision making for flood and climate risk management across the globe. The combination of bare-earth elevations and hydro enforcement makes Intermap's DTM the best possible dataset for flood modeling and analytics. Ambiental is part of the global network of Royal HaskoningDHV Digital, which supplies datasets to clients in sectors such as water, industry and mobility. Royal HaskoningDHV is a global leader providing consulting solutions in aviation, buildings, energy, industry, infrastructure, maritime, mining, rural and urban development and water. It has offices in 30 countries, employing 5,800 professionals worldwide.

"We are excited to have a partner that aligns with our global growth ambitions and objectives. Ambiental offers uniquely powerful hazard and climate change products, which are built on Intermap's high-quality global terrain data. Intermap's innovative and energetic approach to working with us is truly refreshing," said George Longfoot, COO of Ambiental Risk Analytics.

"Our partnership with Ambiental Risk Analytics is another way Intermap can deliver higher acuity modeling and forecasting solutions to financial institutions and insurers," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "The combination of Royal Haskoning's global markets and Intermap's global solutions is a perfect fit. We specialize in offering integrated products that empower non-expert users with high-quality data to support their decision making."

Learn more about Ambiental Risk Analytics.

Learn more about Intermap's Insurance solutions.

Intermap Reader Advisory
Certain information provided in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", "will be", "will consider", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap's Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Ambiental Risk Analytics
Ambiental Risk Analytics is a global specialist in environmental hazard intelligence, predictive analytics and risk management. Ambiental provides flood forecasting systems using flood modelling techniques that support better decision-making around flood and climate risk management by predicting the location and severity of flooding, preventing damage, and protecting people, property and assets. It is Ambiental's belief that all people, property and capital should be resilient to flooding and climate change risks.

For more information visit our website.

About Royal HaskoningDHV Digital
Royal HaskoningDHV Digital is part of Royal HaskoningDHV. Royal HaskoningDHV Digital builds on the company's mission to enhance societies by combining specialised digital capabilities with deep engineering knowledge. Royal HaskoningDHV Digital offers a comprehensive portfolio of digital consultancy and software solutions to create value for clients across the globe. Royal HaskoningDHV Digital focuses on accelerating innovation and implementation of emerging technologies. Its portfolio of services will support clients in sectors such as water, industry and mobility as they optimise their operations and future performance through digital transformation.

For more information visit our website.

About Intermap Technologies
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions. The Company's proprietary NEXTMap® database and value-added geospatial data management, processing, analytics, fusion and orthorectification software and solutions are utilized across a range of industries that rely on accurate, high-resolution elevation data, including aviation, engineering, environmental planning, government markets, hydrology, insurance, land management, law enforcement and patrol, oil and gas, renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and utilities. Intermap's commercial applications include location-based intelligence, risk assessment, geographic information systems, global positioning systems and 3D visualization. For more information, please visit www.intermap.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intermap-powers-analytics-for-climate-change-and-natural-hazards-301280538.html

SOURCE Intermap Technologies Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/29/c3723.html

Latest Stories

  • Report: 49ers don't plan to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo without 'overwhelming' offer

    If the Niners are going to trade Garoppolo, they reportedly want to be blown away by the offer.

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season

    Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.

  • George Springer's debut was a big moment for Blue Jays — and entirely forgettable

    It was an uneventful night for Toronto's $150-million man.

  • Canelo Alvarez reveals his brother was kidnapped days before fight against Rocky Fielding in 2018

    Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.

  • Canada Soccer Hall of Fame inducts eight women 'legends' in Class of 2021

    Eight women, including five members of Canada's original 1986 women's team, are headed to the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

  • Bryce Harper leaves game after taking 97 mph fastball to the face

    Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Our final top 100 list, featuring seven new prospects

    Our list of the top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is now complete. Please welcome these seven new members to the party.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Browns general manager Andrew Berry welcomes newborn daughter on day of 2021 NFL draft

    The Browns hold the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • PSG's old shortcomings undermine Champions League bid

    Paris Saint-Germain’s old shortcomings quickly returned as soon as Manchester City cranked up the pressure in their Champions League semifinal. Key players and teamwork went missing during a 30-minute spell in the second half of the 2-1 loss, when PSG conceded two quick goals and failed to recover. PSG went from a position of authority to being second best all over the field. As players exchanged nonplussed glances and looked to each other for leadership, Neymar flung his arms in the air and angrily berated his teammate Mitchel Bakker for not overlapping down the left side. While City's captain Kevin De Bruyne lifted his side up, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to do the same. They went missing in attack and stopped tracking back after midfielder Idrissa Gueye’s red card, which further exposed the midfield and defence. Had City used its pressure to more clinical effect, PSG could have faced an even bigger deficit heading into next week’s second leg in England. After trying to find solutions on his own rather than through teamwork, Neymar then got booked for pointless late challenge on Ruben Dias, having been sent off twice already this season in the French league. He was not alone in playing below his best, with standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas beaten by a cross from De Bruyne that went straight in. Gueye's needless free kick on Phil Foden led to City's second goal and then he got sent off, just four minutes after Neymar's pointless booking. On City's free kick, Leandro Paredes and Presnel Kimpembe jumped up but left a gap for Riyad Mahrez's shot to squeeze through. The imposing Kimpembe, one of the toughest defenders in the French league, also surprisingly turned his back on the ball when De Bruyne's cross came in. As things disintegrated before his eyes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was slow to react. He could have brought on Ander Herrera for Gueye, but did not, and also left powerful striker Moise Kean on bench when his physical presence might have made a difference. It was PSG's 12th loss of an inconsistent campaign, and eighth at home. There is still hope for the return leg, though, given that PSG scored four goals away to Barcelona in the Round of 16 and three away to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals during those first legs. “We've had some great performances away from home. We need to believe in ourselves,” Pochettino said. “We need to play with the same intensity we showed in the first hour.” Pochettino is under pressure on two fronts, because PSG is still one point behind Lille and one ahead of third-place Monaco with only four games remaining in the French league. His players must rally for Saturday's home game against a Lens side in fifth place and chasing a Europa League spot. Lille is at home to midtable Nice later that day. That puts Pochettino in a difficult position, knowing that he can ill afford to rest key players against Lens, but also needing them as fresh as possible for the return leg against City. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Tuberville's be-seen-but-not-heard advice for athletes is from a bygone era

    Tommy Tuberville's advice for athletes entering the NFL draft feels out of touch for 2021.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence sits atop our prospect rankings

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft concludes with No. 1 overall — the Tigers' elite passer with terrific poise and athleticism.

  • Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Making progress with ankle rehab is 'like a drug for me'

    Prescott is making progress from his ankle injury every day, and he's enjoying every minute.

  • Former Forge FC defender David Edgar joins CPL champion's coaching staff

    HAMILTON — Former Canadian international David Edgar, who retired as a Forge FC player in December, has joined the Canadian Premier League team's staff as an assistant coach. The 33-year-old centre back from Kitchener, Ont., made 28 appearances for the Hamilton side, including 21 in CPL play and seven CONCACAF League matches. Edgar was part of Forge’s back-to-back CPL championship teams in 2019 and 2020. “David’s strong bond with our organization, including our roster and staff, coupled with his commitment to developing as a coach in his post-playing career makes this a perfect fit," Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge's head coach and technical director, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring him back as a member of our coaching staff and to continue to build the foundation of sustained success here in Hamilton.” Forge announced in March that assistant coach Peter Reynders would not be back for the 2021 season, saying he was returning to his native Belgium for family reasons. Reynders was Smyrniotis’ first addition to Forge’s technical staff in March 2019. Edgar, who won 42 caps for Canada from 2011 to 2018, joined Newcastle United's academy at the age of 14 and went on to play in Britain for Newcastle, Burnley, Swansea City, Birmingham City and Sheffield United. He also played in Major League Soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps and in the United Soccer League with Nashville SC and the Ottawa Fury. The CPL has yet to announce a start date for its third season but says it will go ahead. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • 'The Bachelor' alum Matt James teams up with Dick's Sporting Goods for National Runners' Month, reveals favorite artists on his running playlist

    This year’s campaign theme is “#SeeYouOutThere” and celebrates the many benefits of running while encouraging runners of all levels to get active.

  • NFL draft betting: Even oddsmakers having trouble projecting where Trey Lance, Justin Fields will go

    If the top three picks play out like many are expecting, the landing spots for Justin Fields and Trey Lance will become one of the NFL draft’s most intriguing storylines.

  • UEFA joins English soccer in weekend social media boycott

    NYON, Switzerland — UEFA will join English soccer players, clubs and organizations in a social media boycott this weekend to protest against online abuse. The soccer-led boycott will also be joined by English cricket, English Premiership rugby clubs, and the British Lawn Tennis Association. The social media silence will start on Friday afternoon until late Monday evening, and include UEFA-organized games on Sunday in the Women’s Champions League semifinals. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin used a speech last week to 55 member federations urging people in European soccer to make formal complaints about “unacceptable tweets or messages.” “We’ve had enough of these cowards who hide behind their anonymity to spew out their noxious ideologies,” Ceferin said last week in Montreux, Switzerland. UEFA has also acted in cases of online abuse when players criticized match officials. Neymar and Serge Aurier both missed Champions League games in recent seasons for offensive comments about referees on social media. The English campaign this weekend followed British clubs Rangers, Birmingham and Swansea shutting down their social media for several days. Former France and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry also shut down his social media accounts to protest against racism and bullying. English soccer officials have urged the British government to enact laws making social media companies more accountable for what appears on their platforms. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Poll: Half of Americans support athletes, leagues pushing for social change

    Half of Americans are in favor of leagues using their influence for social change, and would involve the Super Bowl and Olympics if necessary.

  • Sabrina Ionescu 'ready to bring New York a championship', credits BODYARMOR with gender equality

    Fully healed and ready to headline the monumental 25th season against the Indiana Fever on May 14, Ionescu explained to Yahoo Sports why her sophomore campaign will closely mirror her rookie year.