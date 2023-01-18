Intermap Announces New Flood Modeling Initiative in Thailand

Conducting flood management analysis and creating flood maps for the greater Bangkok metropolitan area

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) (“Intermap” or the “Company”), a global leader in 3D geospatial data and intelligence solutions, today announced the development of a flood modeling initiative and enhanced Digital Elevation Model (DEM) datasets in Thailand. Using a combination of satellite imagery, radar data and ancillary inputs, Intermap will create an extensive, detailed flood map and precision elevation model for the greater Bangkok area.

Bangkok itself is sinking due to urban development and expansion. Intermap’s detailed flood maps will show different scenarios for potential flooding. As the metropolitan area has expanded over the past several decades, water-related catastrophes are increasing, leading to greater economic losses and damages to critical infrastructure. Intermap will create updated terrain models to reflect current and precise ground conditions, which are critical when creating flood models.

Intermap combines various inputs to create its models, such as historical rainfall data and simulated future rainfall scenarios, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) models for land cover and land use, and current and future defensive flood protection features. The DEM is highly detailed and can be used for policy-level decision making, insurance management, disaster response and development planning. The output consists of flood depth and flood extent maps that reflect the probability of a major flood event occurring. For example, the flood maps can show what areas have a 1% probability of flooding every year within a 100-year timeframe.

“Intermap has created authoritative DEM datasets and flood maps in countries around the world,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. “The new flood maps we are generating for Thailand will be one-of-a-kind that are yet to be simulated. As we consider the factors of climate change, our data and models will benefit city and environmental planners, insurance agents, first responders and various other agencies in Thailand. This modelling effort is replicable and can be supported anywhere globally. It is especially helpful in Southeast Asian megacities like Jakarta and Manila, where there is rapid urban development and growth.”

Intermap has experience generating precision elevation data and flood models in Thailand. In June 2018, the Thai government requested digital elevation data from Intermap for an area in Northern Thailand where thirteen members of a youth soccer team went missing in a cave. Intermap’s elevation models were used to visualize the area around the cave and connect the terrain with the cave patterns to assist in determining the best access point and drainage for drilling locations. High-resolution terrain data was delivered during the rescue mission within hours of the government’s request, assisting in the successful rescue of the youth.

Intermap collects, creates and delivers operationally relevant, easy-to-assimilate 3D precision intelligence at scale for use in government and commercial applications. The Company’s geospatial intelligence solutions leverage one of the most extensive commercial archives of 3D geospatial data. Its airborne and proprietary processing technology enables governments to build critical geospatial infrastructure for critical planning decisions affecting resource allocation, transportation, power management, environmental monitoring, topographic mapping, disaster mitigation, public safety, and defense. Learn more about Intermap’s data collection at intermap.com/collection.

Intermap Reader Advisory
Certain information provided in this news release, including reference to revenue growth, constitutes forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate", "expect", "project", "estimate", "forecast", “will be”, “will consider”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Although Intermap believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Intermap’s forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to, among other things, cash available to fund operations, availability of capital, revenue fluctuations, nature of government contracts, economic conditions, loss of key customers, retention and availability of executive talent, competing technologies, common share price volatility, loss of proprietary information, software functionality, internet and system infrastructure functionality, information technology security, breakdown of strategic alliances, and international and political considerations, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed Intermap’s Annual Information Form and other securities filings. While the Company makes these forward-looking statements in good faith, should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that the Company will derive therefrom. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Intermap or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

About Intermap Technologies
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap’s 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world’s largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company’s collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap’s products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

CONTACT: For more information, please visit www.intermap.com or contact: Jennifer Bakken Executive Vice President and CFO CFO@intermap.com +1 (303) 708-0955


