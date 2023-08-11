Interlink Electronics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LINK) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

When close to half the companies in the Electronic industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.6x, you may consider Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 5.9x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Has Interlink Electronics Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Interlink Electronics has been doing relatively well. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Interlink Electronics?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Interlink Electronics' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 37% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 49% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 36% during the coming year according to the lone analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that Interlink Electronics' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does Interlink Electronics' P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our look into Interlink Electronics shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

