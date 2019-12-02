Interlagos WEC round cancelled, Austin added in US double-header

Interlagos round cancelled, Austin replaces it

The Interlagos round of the World Endurance Championship has been cancelled and replaced by Austin.

WEC CEO Gerard Neveu revealed during last month's visit to Shanghai that the series' planned return to Brazil in February 2020 had been plunged into doubt due to the promoter of the event, N/Duduch Motorsports, having financial difficulties.

The Circuit of the Americas had been mooted as a possible replacement venue, and on Monday it was confirmed as the new host of the fifth round of the 2019/20 season.

The move means there is now a double-header of American races and ends the revival of the Sao Paulo 6 Hours that was last held in 2014, pictured below.

The Sebring 1000 Miles takes place as planned in March and the Austin race is set for February 23, two weeks later than the Interlagos race's planned date, in order to avoid a clash with the Super Bowl.

A statement released by the WEC on Monday said that N/Duduch had been "unable to meet its contractual obligations" and that the series had "no other alternative than to find a replacement venue".

Neveu commented: "Firstly, we must thank [COTA circuit boss] Bobby Epstein and the Circuit of The Americas for accommodating us at relatively short notice.

"It is an excellent venue, and our fans, competitors and media are now assured of excellent racing in North America not once, but twice in two months.

"Of course, it is very unfortunate to find ourselves in this position.

"The WEC very much regrets this situation and feels very sad for the City of Sao Paulo and the many thousands of Brazilian motorsport fans.

"Our main concern was our competitors and partners, and we have worked very hard to find a solution which offered the least disruption possible."

The WEC last visited Austin in 2017 before it was dropped from the schedule as part of the reorganisation of the calendar for the '18/19 superseason.

