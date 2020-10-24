Exclusive: Trump Interior Hire Cited White Supremacist, Called Black Lives Matter ‘Racist'

A new high-ranking Interior Department official is a prolific politics writer who has called the Black Lives Matter movement “racist,” defended accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse, dismissed white liberals as a “cult of ethnic sado-narcissism,” and uncritically cited a white supremacist in a 2018 Fox News op-ed.

The Trump administration tapped Jeremy Carl, a 47-year-old former senior fellow at the right-wing Claremont Institute in California, to serve as Interior’s deputy assistant secretary of fish, wildlife and parks earlier this month, HuffPost has learned. In that role, Carl will guide policy decisions at both the Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service.

Reached by phone on Friday, Carl confirmed his new post but said he wasn’t “authorized” to talk about it. HuffPost independently verified that he had been given a government email address; the agency did not respond to multiple requests for comment on his job status.

“First of all, everything I say to you is off the record,” Carl said. (HuffPost never agreed to go off the record.) Asked about his qualifications and past writing topics, Carl said, “I think you’re confusing some popular writing I’ve done with my actual professional work, which has been almost ― I don’t want to say exclusively, but largely ― in the energy and environment field for the last almost two decades.”

A graduate of Yale University and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, Carl worked for 10 years as a fellow at the Hoover Institute, a conservative think tank at Stanford University, where he focused on energy and environmental policy. More recently, he was a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, another conservative think tank.

Carl has written extensively on energy policy, immigration and nationalism. He has also spouted bigoted views about the nationwide protests against police violence and institutional racism, attempting to cast the Black Lives Matter movement and protesters as the real racists.

The Trump administration has hired Jeremy Carl, a senior fellow at California's right-wing Claremont Institute, for a deputy post at the federal Interior Department. (Photo: The Claremont Institute)

In June, as demonstrations against racism and police brutality swept the nation following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a Minneapolis officer, Carl penned an opinion piece on the conservative website American Greatness arguing that peaceful protesters are “more destructive than the looters and rioters.”

“The non-violent protesters actually are far more damaging to the long-term fabric of our civil society than the rioters,” he argued. “Though many of the protesters have entirely sincere intentions, they are dangerous because their protests — often using ritual humiliation of their adversaries — are based fundamentally on lies and slander about white people, about police, and about America.”

“Just as important,” he added, “the protesters have bullied a who’s who of American companies into supporting their movement…”

In July, Carl wrote a piece dismissing Black Lives Matter as a “racist” movement.

“Marxism doesn’t define the Black Lives Matter movement — anti-white racism does,” he wrote. “Black Lives Matter seeks to create the false impression there is a racist police war against African Americans and to further extend that analysis to a racial slander of white people, assigning them collective guilt they do not deserve.”

