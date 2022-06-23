Interim superintendent named for Phenix City Schools. What’s next in search for leader?

Darrell Seldon will be the interim superintendent of Phenix City Schools.

The Phenix City Board of Education unanimously approved Seldon’s appointment during a called meeting Thursday night.

Seldon has been the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction under PCS superintendent Randy Wilkes. Wilkes is scheduled to end his eight-year tenure June 30 to lead a new school system in Alabama.

During a called meeting June 7, the Orange Beach Board of Education unanimously approved the hiring of Wilkes to be the Gulf Coast resort city’s first superintendent.

The PCBOE also approved a resolution that allows the board to hire an outside agency to conduct its superintendent search. But that vote wasn’t unanimous.

The Rev. Brady Baird and Elliott Patrick are the board members who opposed the motion in the 5-2 vote.