Interim report – second quarter of 2020

Highlights

Solid Q2 performance with strong EBITDA improvement



Revenue in line with last year

Strong improvement in cash flows from operations

Diversified operations mitigating the effects of coronavirus implications



EBITDA guidance reinstated at original level

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.



“Schouw & Co. had a really good second quarter despite the current global uncertainty. The Group overall and four of our six portfolio companies produced their best ever EBITDA for a second quarter. The strength and risk diversification of the conglomerate has indeed proven its worth.

The managements and the employees of our businesses have been prepared for change and have truly taken responsibility for safeguarding the Group’s earnings capacity. We have created an overview and have adapted to a new day-to-day situation. As a result, we are now in a position to reinstate our EBITDA guidance at the same attractive level as we promised the market at the beginning of the year.”

Conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

Friday, 14 August 2020 at 14:00 CEST

Phone number for participants (no pin required): DK: +45 78723252, UK +443333009264, US: +18332498404





