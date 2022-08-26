Interim Report Q2 2022

Start up ongoing - capacity expansion on track - strong demand

April-June

Financial information

  • Net sales during the period amounted to SEK 2,457 (228) thousand.

  • Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the period amounted to SEK -54,411 (-20,661) thousand.

  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK -68,403 (-23,417) thousand.

  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK -77,574 (-10,269) thousand.

  • Cash flow from investing activities SEK -334,826 (-40,921) thousand.

  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -2,1 (-0.8).

  • Net debt* at the end of the period amounted to SEK 119,524 (-588,958) thousand. The company's cash totaled SEK 447,239 (594,999) thousand.

Significant events during the interim period

  • Renewcell completed a directed issue of 3,085,727 new shares to Swedish and international institutional investors, raising proceeds of SEK 324m. In conjunction with the raise, the company also signed a term sheet regarding a 150 MSEK working capital facility.

  • Renewcell's Annual General Meeting was held on May 17 where Michael Berg was elected chairman of the board.

Other events

  • On April 21, Renewcell was selected as the winner of the category Sustainable Textile Innovation in the annual Drapers' Sustainable Fashion Awards. Drapers stressed that Circulose® is already in use of fashion brands and that the potential for positive impact on the industry is huge.

  • On June 8, the Dannish affordable luxury brand GANNI annonces their first launch of products made partly with Circulose® within their 'Fabrics of the Future' initative, an ambitious in-house programme dedicated to researching and developing innovative materials that will help inform the transition towards a more circular and lower impact fashion industry.

  • Renewcell has announced its strategic partnership with HeiQ AeoniQ replace Polyester and Nylon with yarn produced with Circulose® Pulp.

  • In June it was announced that Circulose® will be the first official partner to Copenhagen Fashion Week's Talent Support Scheme CPHFW NEWTALENT. The partnership brings together two Nordic fashion industry leaders to accelerate the shift to a global circular economy for fashion. The partnership is long-term, covering five seasons starting from SS23 in Copenhagen on the 9-12 of August.

January-June

Financial information

  • Net sales during the period amounted to SEK 4,491 (829) thousand.

  • Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the period amounted to SEK -100,712 (-38,488) thousand.

  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK -122,417 (-42,667) thousand.

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -179,078 (-33,417) thousand. • Cash flow from investing activities amounted to SEK -518,314 (-87,895) thousand.

  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -3,9 (-1,4).

  • Net debt* at the end of the period amounted to SEK 119,524 (-588,958) thousand. The company's cash totaled SEK 447,239 (594,999) thousand.

Significant events after the end of the interim period

  • Toby Lawton will join Renewcell in the role of Chief Financial Officer. He comes from a role as CFO at SCA He will assume his new position at Renewcell on October 1, 2022.

  • On the 19th of August, the start up of Renewcell 1 commenced according to plan.

CEO's comments
Start up ongoing - capacity expansion on track - strong demand

Our mission, to make fashion circular, remains high on the global agenda. Leaders in politics and business are reinforcing their messages about the necessity of sustainable change. Renewcell was one of the companies showcased at the high-level meeting Stockholm+50 in June, aiming to speed up the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. A new report from McKinsey & Co showcased the multi-billion Euro market for textile-to-textile recycling that is forming. While the 1.5° target may feel out of reach, I am convinced that it is in our collective hands to keep global warming well below 2° if entrepreneurs, investors and brands follow words with action and realize the world's greatest business opportunity: circularity and sustainability. In Renewcell 1 in Sundsvall, we are doing just that.

On the 19th of August we started running Renewcell 1 - the world's first commercial scale 100% textile-to-textile recycling plant. After several test runs of the facility using water, textile waste is now run through sections of the process line for quality assurance and adjustments, and the full process line is expected to be operational within the upcoming month. While our production start marks a significant milestone in the global history of textiles, it also causes me to reflect on the massive achievements made by the team that built this plant. A little more than a year ago, 1 July 2021, we had an empty building and an ambitious plan. On October 1, after having adapted the site to our needs, we started erecting the plant. Now after about 10 months of hard work the site is ready for operations. And, at a cost that is about half of the cost of erecting a greenfield viscose plant. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our experienced team we were able to deliver despite pandemics, supply chain disruptions, cost inflation and geopolitical crises. The next step is a gradual process ramp-up over 3-6 months focused on capacity and product quality. In this phase, we are reassured by the stability of our Kristinehamn Plant where we have a consistent output above 90 percent within specification.

We are now well positioned to accelerate to meet the everincreasing demand for Circulose® from fiber manufacturers and fashion brands, and can still conclude we are 5-7 years ahead of competition. We are engaged in advanced customer dialogues and see good opportunities to establish higher price levels, as well as to compensate for example for increase in transport and energy costs. The share issue of approximately 324 MSEK completed during Q2 enables us to start the expansion from 60,000 to 120,000 metric tons of capacity at Renewcell 1 two years ahead of our original plan.

Fashion causes somewhere between 8 and 10 per cent of global CO2 emissions, along with immense negative impact on natural and human environments worldwide. That is why Renewcell, as the first and only 100% textile-to-textile recycler to reach scale, is acknowledged as one of the most important initiatives in this industry. Innovations like our product Circulose® hold the key to turning fashion from a linear model of take-make-dispose to circularity. That is why we have been able to forge strategic partnerships with leaders like H&M, Aditya Birla, Tangshan Sanyou, Levi's, GANNI, Daiwabo Rayon and Kelheim Fibres among others.

Together with our brand partners, we continue to prove the applicability of Circulose® as a substitute not just to viscose but also for significant shares of the cotton and polyester fiber markets. For polyester specifically, we were pleased to recently announce a new partnership with the Swiss innovator HeiQ AeoniQ to develop a commercial Circulose® based yarn as a replacement for the polyester and nylon markets. Due to Circulose®'s quality and versatility we can, in the fashion industry alone, technically address 100% of the viscose demand equating to about 11 mMT/yr 2030, 30% of the 44 mMT cotton demand and an estimated 15% of the 31 mMT polyester demand summarizing to an staggering total addressable demand of 28-30 million metric tons in 2030. This is also reflected in our pipeline consisting of leading viscose mills as well as the world's most prominent fashion brands. As part of our strategy to create demand for Circulose® among brands, we announced new partnerships with GANNI, Jade Cropper and Copenhagen Fashion Week during the quarter.

In July, we strengthened our team with Toby Lawton as new CFO joining in October, bringing extensive experience from leadership in the publicly listed companies SCA (Svenska Cellulosa AB) in Sweden and Vinda International in Hong Kong. I am also pleased that Michael Berg, with many years of international experience in both operational and board positions at listed and private companies, was appointed Chairman of the Board by the Annual General Meeting. With the addition of Mr. Berg and Mr. Lawton, Renewcell's strategic leadership is further strengthened as we enter a new phase of accelerated growth. To conclude, we are on track and confident in scaling our operations. I am pleased to see our engaged, dedicated and experienced employees working closely together to solve any challenges, and proud of the team's commitment. I look forward to an exciting second half of 2022 and our continued journey towards making fashion circular.

Stockholm, August 2022 Patrik Lundström - CEO

Contacts

Patrik Lundström
CEO
patrik.lundstrom@renewcell.com
+46 76 183 47 17

Hugo Petit
Chief Financial Officer
investors@renewcell.com
+46 70 7787196

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) (‘Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Drapers Magazine recognized Circulose® at their 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

This information is information that Re:NewCell AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-08-26 08:00 CEST.

