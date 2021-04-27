Interim report for Q1 2021

Clearly, Kevin Love isn't happy with how things are going in Cleveland.
Police found boric acid, business cards for “McGregor Enterprise” and a meat cleaver on Mark Nye — who is not Conor McGregor, believe it or not.
The NHL has reportedly signed its second massive U.S. TV deal after joining forces with ESPN last month.
Is Julio Jones' time in Atlanta done?
Does Patrick Roy have his eye on one franchise in particular?
Zlatan is in potential hot water with both FIFA and UEFA for an alleged ownership stake in an online casino.
Star winger Nikolaj Ehlers will miss the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury.
The gritty forward is the second member of the dynasty Blackhawks to enter early retirement this season.
Here's everything you need to know about the Toronto Raptors' bid for a spot in the play-in tournament.
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is known for helping bigs post better than usual numbers due to his pick-and-roll prowess. It seems Khem Birch is up next to reap the benefits.
Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin requires season-ending shoulder surgery.
Triller alleges copyright infringement; violations of the Federal Communications Act; conversion; breach of contract; conspiracy; and violations of the computer fraud and abuse act.
San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. makes an old question new again: how much celebration is too much?
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
SAN FRANCISCO — Giants manager Gabe Kapler typically stays after games for about an hour “picking things apart” from his club's performance. This time, he really had nothing to scrutinize. Anthony DeSclafani pitched a three-hitter, Evan Longoria had a two-run double and an RBI single after sitting out three games with a sore left hamstring, and the San Francisco Giants routed the Colorado Rockies 12-0 on Monday night. “It was nice to have a very well-pitched game, a crisp game on defence and to score a bunch of runs,” Kapler said. “There's not much to complain about tonight. ... What's there to pick apart? The guys did a great job.” Mauricio Dubon drove in four runs and Buster Posey had a two-run homer among his four hits to give DeSclafani (2-0) all the run support he needed and then some. The right-hander struck out nine and walked one as the Giants took over the major league ERA lead at 2.81 in a game that ended in just 2 hours, 27 minutes. “I think a lot of things in this game are contagious — hitting’s contagious, defence is contagious and I think pitching is, too,” Posey said. “Somebody goes out and has a good outing and the next guy wants to follow it up. I think we’re seeing some of that. Hopefully it’s a wave we can continue to ride. It’s been fun to be a part of.” DeSclafani’s only other complete game in 130 major league starts was a four-hit shutout for Cincinnati at Arizona in August 2016. “I’m just going to note, I had a bird poop on me earlier this week and I was like, ‘You know what? It's got to be good luck,’ and I think it showed tonight," DeSclafani said. "So I was happy.” San Francisco jumped to a quick 4-0 lead, getting an RBI double by Posey and run-scoring singles from Longoria and Darin Ruf along with Alex Dickerson's groundout that brought in another run. After Longoria's hit in the second, he was lifted for a pinch-runner to be cautious with his leg. The Giants chased lefty Austin Gomber (1-3) three batters later following consecutive two-out walks and then kept scoring. Dubon greeted reliever Jhoulys Chacín with a three-run double to make it 9-0 and added a sacrifice fly in the fourth. DeSclafani allowed three earned runs in his most recent outing after giving up two overall through his initial three starts. Longoria returned to the lineup for the first time since Thursday. Second baseman Wilmer Flores also played a day after receiving an IV upon leaving the game in the third inning not feeling well. Gomber was tagged for nine runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings as the Rockies dropped to 0-7 on the road. Manager Bud Black said they would watch video to see if Gomber was giving anything away that the Giants figured out. “A lot of the hits were just middle of the plate," Gomber said. "I think it was more about execution and putting myself in bad counts. They had a good game plan.” POSEY'S HOMERS Posey has five home runs in April, his most in a month since hitting six in May 2017. He connected at home for the first time since Sept. 24, 2019, also against Colorado, much to the delight of the 4,129 fans who braved the blustery, cool conditions. Posey, who opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, has 27 career homers and 104 RBIs in 148 games versus Colorado. ROCKIES CHANGES Seventh-year Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich is stepping down, the team announced earlier in the day, saying the decision was a mutual agreement. The team will appoint an interim general manager for the rest of the season before launching a search following the post-season. Black planned to address his club before the series opener at San Francisco about focusing on playing. “Jeff tried each and every day to make us better,” Black said. “Jeff came in each and every day with an energy level that was ready to go. ... He got after it.” TRAINER'S ROOM Giants: San Francisco is hopeful SS Brandon Crawford will play Tuesday night. He was scratched Saturday after missing time last week with a strain in his upper right ribcage area. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski had an MRI exam Monday morning after he exited Sunday's game with tightness in his left side and the test result showed “a very mild oblique strain,” according to Kapler. “We're hopeful that he can avoid the IL.” ... RHP Reyes Moronta, eligible to come off the injured list from a strained elbow, is set to throw live batting practice Tuesday. He could be activated as soon as next Monday at Colorado. ... RHP Tyler Beede, who had Tommy John surgery in March 2020, threw his first live BP and Kapler said “it went great,” with Beede throwing his curveball and changeup for strikes. ... RHP Johnny Cueto will throw bullpens Wednesday and Saturday, then a live BP session Tuesday or Wednesday next week. “Our earliest thought on when he might make a start would be the 9th of May, potentially the 10th or 11th,” Kapler said. UP NEXT RHP Chi Chi González (1-0, 3.00 ERA) starts the second game of the series for Colorado opposite RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 1.83). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press
WINNIPEG — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers made another statement Monday. The Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, continued their search for answers. McDavid scored his third hat trick of the season and added an assist to give him an NHL-best 81 points as the Oilers dismantled the Jets 6-1 to leapfrog their rival for second place in North Division. The Oilers captain, who became the first player to crack the 80-point plateau through 46 games of a season since Mario Lemieux in 1996-97, is on pace to record 99 points in the league's pandemic-shortened campaign with 10 dates left on Edmonton's schedule. So what does chasing the century mark mean to hockey's best player? "Not a ton," said McDavid, whose team has won five straight against the Jets and improved to 6-2-0 versus Winnipeg in 2021. "We want to play good, team hockey down the stretch. "That's the most important thing." The Oilers certainly did that on this night, embarrassing an opponent they'll likely see in the first round of the playoffs. "You want to leave a mark," Leon Draisaitl said after adding a goal and an assist. "You want to show them that we're ready to go." Alex Chiasson and Darnell Nurse also scored for Edmonton (28-16-2), which leads Winnipeg by a point in the standings with two games in hand. Mike Smith made 36 saves. Asked about McDavid, who registered the ninth hat trick of his career, Draisaitl seemed to run out of adjectives for a teammate with 19 points in eight outings against the Jets. "Sky's the limit," said Draisaitl, a distant second in the scoring race with 66 points. "He shows it every night. "Very, very special player." Draisaitl also had a banner night, becoming the highest-scoring German in NHL history with his 488th point to pass Marco Sturm. "It's a big honour," he said. "To lead that list is very special to me. I take big pride in that." Mark Scheifele replied for Winnipeg (27-18-3). Sloppy with the puck at crucial moments, the Jets dropped a fourth straight game in regulation at Bell MTS Place, the team's longest home losing streak since a five-game slide from Dec. 17, 2019, to Jan. 12, 2020. "We feel like we've got a good hockey team in there and that we're not playing up to our potential," Winnipeg forward Andrew Copp said. "There's no way around it. There's no easy fix. "You've just got to go straight through the adversity and straight through the wall and just dig in." Connor Hellebuyck allowed six goals on 23 shots through two periods before getting replaced by Laurent Brossoit, who finished with seven saves in relief. Coming off a 4-1-0 road trip, Winnipeg began its current five-game homestand with a 3-0 loss to Edmonton on April 17 before 5-3 and 4-1 losses to first-place Toronto on Thursday and Saturday. The Jets and Oilers will conclude their regular-season series on the same sheet of ice Wednesday. "We missed the gear change coming off the road," said Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice, whose team has scored just six times in its last five games against Edmonton. "We had four of those pucks (on goals against), we need to make a decision based on the game that is being played now, not the game that was played two weeks ago. "So that gear change happened and it's happened with the two teams ahead of us in the standings in the division, and tonight it blew up on us." Already minus centre Adam Lowry (head), Maurice announced before the game his team will be without 21-goal man Nikolaj Ehlers (upper-body injury) for the remainder of the regular season following a third-period collision Saturday with Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin. Playing just their fourth game in 16 days because of COVID-19 scheduling changes, the Oilers took the lead with 3:38 left in a fast-paced first on a sequence that started when Draisaitl won a battle behind Winnipeg's net. He fed a pass in front to Adam Larsson, who quickly found Chiasson to one-time his eighth goal of the season past Hellebuyck. The goal was Chiasson's fourth against the Jets in 2021, and the 100th of his NHL career. Edmonton doubled its lead with 1:29 remaining in the period on an odd-man rush after Winnipeg turned the puck over at the offensive blue line. Tyson Barrie — playing his 600th NHL game — funnelled a shot towards Hellebuyck that took a deflection and landed on McDavid's stick for him to bury his 26th. Hellebuyck stopped McDavid on a breakaway early in the second, but the Oilers captain sped down the wing later in the same shift, faked a shot and slid the puck between the Winnipeg goaltender's pads for his 27th at 3:38. Draisaitl then made it 4-0 at 11:40 when he scored his 23rd on a 2-on-1 with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins after Derek Forbort turned the puck over. Nurse continued the onslaught at 13:18, finishing off a passing play with McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi for his 14th. Scheifele, who was benched for 17 minutes of game action Saturday, got one back for the home side on a power play with his 19th at 15:06. But McDavid completed his hat trick just 1:24 later by intercepting a Kyle Connor pass and moving in alone on Hellebuyck — the speedster had time to look over his shoulder to check for any pursuing Jets he'd left in his dust — before scoring his 28th on a slick deke. "We've played some good hockey," said McDavid, who trails only Leafs star Auston Matthews in the NHL goal race. "We've played all types of games. I thought our series against Montreal was hard-nosed, hard-hitting. Tonight we showed a bit of a different game. "We're confident, as we should be, moving forward." Notes: Sturm played 938 games in the NHL, while Draisaitl suited up for his 468th contest Monday. ... Oilers rookie Ryan McLeod made his NHL debut. ... Edmonton defenceman Dmitry Kulikov, who spent three seasons with Winnipeg, played for the first time since being acquired from New Jersey prior to the trade deadline. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021. The Canadian Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 assists in his second straight start in place of leading scorer De’Aaron Fox, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks113-106 on Monday night. Richaun Holmes added 24 points for Sacramento in his second game back after sitting out five with a strained hamstring. Harrison Barnes had 19 points, and Buddy Hield scored 16 including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. Fox, the Kings point guard, is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and could miss up to two weeks. Luka Doncic had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Dallas. Doncic, who was questionable before the game with a left elbow bruise, missed a free throw with 2:05 remaining and the Mavericks down by seven. Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points apiece for Dallas. The Mavericks had won three straight including back-to-back victories over the Lakers. Haliburton struggled with his shot for much of the game and missed the rim with a 3-point try and the Kings leading 109-104. Doncic was also off down the stretch and missed a pair of 3s in the final 30 seconds. Sacramento led comfortably for most of the first half. The Kings led 20-3 behind three quick 3s from Harrison Barnes and held the Mavericks to 17 points in the first quarter. Dallas made two runs in the second to get close. Doncic’s 3-pointer cut the gap to 50-47, but Haliburton responded with a make outside the arc for Sacramento. Doncic made a pair of 3s coming out of halftime, then dished assists to Dwight Powell and Hardway to give Dallas its first lead. TIP-INS Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis was held out for a second consecutive game with a left ankle sprain. JJ Reddick (right heel) did not play. Kings: Holmes had missed five games with a right hamstring strain. … Hassan Whiteside was healthy but did not play. UP NEXT Mavericks: Play the Warriors in San Francisco on Tuesday in the second half of their back-to-back. Dallas has won five of the last six against Golden State, though the two teams split a pair of games earlier this season. Kings: Face the Jazz at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday. Utah won when the two teams played earlier this season in Salt Lake City. __ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press
Geno Hayes was diagnosed with chronic liver disease two years ago and entered hospice care at his mother's home last week.
The speculation over San Francisco’s first-round draft pick triggers a different side of 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, an NFL player hopes to get paid entirely in cryptocurrency, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is now under investigation by UEFA and Chad Johnson spends a lot of money on a cup of coffee.
The Raptors easily defeated the lowly Cavaliers behind a brilliant second-half showing from Malachi Flynn.