29 November 2022

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

INTERIM REPORT AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Copies of Northern Venture Trust PLC’s unaudited interim report for the twelve months ended 30 September 2022 and a circular to shareholders including the notice of the General Meeting to be held on 12 January 2023 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Copies of the interim report and circular are also available on the Northern Venture Trust PLC website at: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

