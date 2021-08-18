Interim Report H1 2021
A solid second quarter
”We are satisfied with the result for Q2 and the first 6 months overall. Columbus has reached the first milestones in executing the Focus23 strategy, comprising the re-organization of the company in a new customer focused matrix structure. It is time to unleash the full potential of our skilled employees, relevant end-to-end solutions and the increasing demand for digitalization services”, says CEO and President Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021
All numbers and comments in the H1 report are on the continued business, thus excluding the divested entities To-Increase and Baltics.
Financial figures
DKKm
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
∆%
H1 2021
H1 2020
∆%
Revenue reported
426
402
6%
847
859
-1%
Foreign exchange
-5
0
0%
-4
0
0%
Organic revenue
421
402
5%
843
859
-2%
EBITDA reported
31
28
12%
86
67
28%
Adjustment of provision for loss making contract
0
2
-100%
0
6
-100%
Normalized EBITDA
31
30
3%
86
73
18%
Normalized EBITDA-margin
7.4%
7.6%
-1.8%
10.3%
8.5%
20.0%
Revenue specification
DKKm
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
H1 2021
H1 2020
2020
Sale of services
Cloud ERP
204
198
418
435
780
Columbus Care
68
58
131
122
233
Digital Commerce
42
36
81
74
128
Data & Analytics
8
6
13
12
24
Customer Experience & Engagement
7
7
16
13
24
Other Local Business
19
19
39
37
72
Total sale of services
348
324
698
693
1,261
Sale of products
Cloud ERP
58
59
114
130
248
Columbus Care
6
5
10
9
20
Digital Commerce
4
3
7
6
10
Data & Analytics
0
0
1
1
1
Customer Experience & Engagement
1
0
1
1
3
Other Local Business
9
11
16
19
35
Total sale of products
78
78
149
166
317
Total net revenue
426
402
847
859
1,578
Performance highlights for Q2 2021:
Revenue increased by 6% in Q2 2021 to DKK 426m (Q2 2020: 402m)
EBITDA increased by 12% in Q2 2021 to DKK 31m (Q2 2020: DKK 28m)
Profit before tax increased by 14% to DKK 13m (Q2 2020: 12m)
Customer hours increased from 55% to 59%
Extraordinary dividend pay-out of DKK 6 per share, amounting to DKK 776m in total.
Outlook for 2021
Columbus maintains outlook for 2021:
Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,650m and DKK 1,800m.
EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 125m and DKK 150m.
Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 18 August 2021 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.
Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events
Conference call: It will be possible to raise a question during the presentation. Dial in details:
Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17
UK/International: +44 (0) 2071928338
USA: +1 6467413167
Conference-ID: 2758791
Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company.
For further information, please contact:
Hans Henrik Thrane, Corporate CFO, HHT@columbusglobal.com, +45 7020 5000
Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com, +45 2969 0677
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 5,000 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM
For more information visit www.coloumbusglobal.com.
