Interim Report H1 2021

Columbus A/S
·3 min read

Release no. 31/2021

A solid second quarter

We are satisfied with the result for Q2 and the first 6 months overall. Columbus has reached the first milestones in executing the Focus23 strategy, comprising the re-organization of the company in a new customer focused matrix structure. It is time to unleash the full potential of our skilled employees, relevant end-to-end solutions and the increasing demand for digitalization services”, says CEO and President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 30 June 2021
All numbers and comments in the H1 report are on the continued business, thus excluding the divested entities To-Increase and Baltics.

Financial figures

DKKm

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

∆%

H1 2021

H1 2020

∆%

Revenue reported

426

402

6%

847

859

-1%

Foreign exchange

-5

0

0%

-4

0

0%

Organic revenue

421

402

5%

843

859

-2%

EBITDA reported

31

28

12%

86

67

28%

Adjustment of provision for loss making contract

0

2

-100%

0

6

-100%

Normalized EBITDA

31

30

3%

86

73

18%

Normalized EBITDA-margin

7.4%

7.6%

-1.8%

10.3%

8.5%

20.0%

Revenue specification

DKKm

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020

2020

Sale of services

Cloud ERP

204

198

418

435

780

Columbus Care

68

58

131

122

233

Digital Commerce

42

36

81

74

128

Data & Analytics

8

6

13

12

24

Customer Experience & Engagement

7

7

16

13

24

Other Local Business

19

19

39

37

72

Total sale of services

348

324

698

693

1,261

Sale of products

Cloud ERP

58

59

114

130

248

Columbus Care

6

5

10

9

20

Digital Commerce

4

3

7

6

10

Data & Analytics

0

0

1

1

1

Customer Experience & Engagement

1

0

1

1

3

Other Local Business

9

11

16

19

35

Total sale of products

78

78

149

166

317

Total net revenue

426

402

847

859

1,578

Performance highlights for Q2 2021:

  • Revenue increased by 6% in Q2 2021 to DKK 426m (Q2 2020: 402m)

  • EBITDA increased by 12% in Q2 2021 to DKK 31m (Q2 2020: DKK 28m)

  • Profit before tax increased by 14% to DKK 13m (Q2 2020: 12m)

  • Customer hours increased from 55% to 59%

  • Extraordinary dividend pay-out of DKK 6 per share, amounting to DKK 776m in total.

Outlook for 2021
Columbus maintains outlook for 2021:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,650m and DKK 1,800m.

  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 125m and DKK 150m.

Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 18 August 2021 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call: It will be possible to raise a question during the presentation. Dial in details:

  • Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17

  • UK/International: +44 (0) 2071928338

  • USA: +1 6467413167

  • Conference-ID: 2758791

Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company.

For further information, please contact:

About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 5,000 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,800 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.coloumbusglobal.com.


Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories