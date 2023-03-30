Interim Non-Executive Chair Thomas Spain Just Bought 29% More Shares In Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF)

Investors who take an interest in Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) should definitely note that the Interim Non-Executive Chair, Thomas Spain, recently paid UK£0.37 per share to buy UK£152k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 29%.

Staffline Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Thomas Spain is the biggest insider purchase of Staffline Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.36. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Thomas Spain was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£490k for 1.31m shares. But insiders sold 267.72k shares worth UK£96k. Overall, Staffline Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Staffline Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.1m worth of Staffline Group stock, about 1.8% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Staffline Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Staffline Group insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Staffline Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

