Interim Management Statement Q3 2020 of Molecular Partners: Emergence of New Opportunities and Strong Platform Validation of DARPin® Therapeutics

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, announced today its interim management statement for the period ending September30, 2020.

"Responding to the global COVID-19 pandemic requires an unprecedented effort on the part of therapeutics innovators like Molecular Partners. We have used our pioneering knowledge of the unique DARPin® class to rapidly deliver what could be the first multi-specific treatment options for patients, which have formed the basis for a pivotal collaboration with Novartis. Its global development, regulatory & commercial capabilities will help rapidly bring the program forward with the potential to change the face of the pandemic," said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Molecular Partners. "Our work to date along with this highly validating partnership encourage our pursuit of other new initiatives in virology, in addition to our innovative oncology programs. We believe this pipeline evolution is a continued demonstration of the strength of our DARPin® leadership that has opened new avenues for delivering therapeutics that can achieve clinical outcomes other modalities cannot."

Research & Development Highlights

Virology:

Collaboration with Novartis for co-development of MP0420 and MP0423, including options for global commercialization; leveraging innovative protein drug development expertise of Molecular Partners with Novartis' expertise in global development and commercialization

Terms of the Novartis agreement include total cash considerations of CHF 210 million ($230 million USD), comprised of an upfront payment, equity purchase, and milestones, as well as a 22% royalty on sales in commercial territories

Receipt of reservation fee from Swiss Government, securing a minimum of 200,000 doses of MP0420 with provisions for up to an additional 3,000,000 doses

First-in-human studies of MP0420 expected to begin in November 2020

Oncology:

Continued AMG 506 (MP0310) (FAP x 4-1BB) phase 1 dose escalation study. Presentation of initial data describing dosing, safety and proof of mechanism anticipated by the end of 2020, with potential initiation of combination studies by Amgen in H2 2021

MP0274 (HER2+) phase 1 study to conclude after dose escalation with no additional studies planned. In total, 22 patients were treated with MP0274, the drug was found to be safe and well tolerated with a PR as best response.

MP0317 (FAP x CD40) on track for Clinical Trial Application filing expected before the end of 2020 with First-in-human study start expected to begin in H1 2021

Financial highlights:

Gross proceeds of CHF 80.2 million from share capital increase received in July 2020, providing anticipated financing into 2022

Cash and short-term deposits of CHF 133.8 million as of September 30, 2020

Net cash used in operating activities of CHF 31.3 million in first nine months of 2020

Operating loss of CHF 38.3 million and net loss of CHF 41.2 million in first nine months of 2020

On December 17, 2020 the Company plans to host an Investor & Analyst Day, highlighting recent accomplishments in both clinical development and research. This event will be held virtually, and will include commentary from senior management and Key Opinion Leaders.

Antiviral program: Ongoing prioritized development of two highly differentiated anti-COVID-19 multi-DARPin® candidates with unique advantages

In the first half of 2020, the Company began leveraging its rapid discovery and candidate design capabilities to deliver multi-target binding DARPin® proteins that neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 virus in vitro. These two candidates, identified as MP0420 and MP0423, exhibit among the highest potency in inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 live virus reported to-date, and in the third quarter 2020 the Company disclosed strong preliminary in vivo findings for both candidates.

The DARPin® technology offer a differentiated approach to treating COVID-19 through a single molecule that can engage with the spike protein of the SAR-CoV-2 virus with three DARPin® modules simultaneously to neutralize the virus. This offers potentially broader efficacy - across both therapeutic and prophylactic settings - and reduced potential for the development of viral drug resistance which can result from mutations that change any single molecular target. DARPin® candidates are also produced through rapid, high-yield microbial fermentation for potential speed, cost and scaling advantages over more complex mammalian cell production typically employed for antibody production.

In July 2020, the Company announced a partnership with AGC Biologics, a global biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization, to secure initial clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing capacity for the COVID-19 program. In August 2020, the Company announced the reservation by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health: Bundesamt für Gesundheit (FOPH-BAG) of up to 3.2 million doses of MP0420, if the candidate is approved in Switzerland. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company immediately received a reservation fee in the mid to high single-digit millions of Swiss Francs.

In September, Molecular Partners completed the initial Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing runs of MP0420. More than 1 kg of DARPin® material was produced in each of the 100 liter E.coli-based bacterial fermenter runs.

In October, the Company announced further supportive preclinical data from in vivo assessments of its two DARPin® candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2. These candidates show robust activity in an aggressive viral challenge hamster model, supporting potential efficacy as therapeutic options in patients with late-stage disease. In a highly susceptible COVID-19 challenge model developed by expert virologists at Freie Universität Berlin, hamsters were first infected with SARS-CoV-2 and then administered either select doses of the two anti-COVID-19 DARPin® candidates or placebo, at either 0, 6, or 24 hours. In the five-day experiment, all animals treated with DARPin® molecules recovered and survived, while 83% of animals in the placebo group had to be euthanized due to severe disease progression.

