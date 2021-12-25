Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry cleared to return vs. Grizzlies after case of COVID-19

Interim coach Alvin Gentry will return to the sideline when the Kings play the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at Golden 1 Center after recovering from COVID-19.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee that Gentry had cleared NBA health and safety protocols Saturday, confirming a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gentry has missed the past five games after testing positive for the virus on Dec. 15. The Kings went 2-3 under acting head coach Doug Christie.

Gentry, 67, was the first known member of the organization to enter health and safety protocols during the largest COVID-19 outbreak the team has faced since the start of the pandemic. De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis, Louis King, Marvin Bagley III and Alex Len have missed the past four games due to protocols. Rookie Neemias Queta missed Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers after entering protocols on Tuesday.

Under the league’s protocol system, players are required to quarantine for 10 days or until they produce two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Saturday represented the 10-day mark for Fox, Davis, King, Bagley and Len, so additional help could be on the way for the Kings with the possibility of all five returning for Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies.