Interim CEO of Acacia Research Martin McNulty Buys More Stock \

Investors who take an interest in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) should definitely note that the Interim CEO, Martin McNulty, recently paid US$3.75 per share to buy US$150k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Acacia Research Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Martin McNulty is the biggest insider purchase of Acacia Research shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$3.93. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Acacia Research insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Martin McNulty was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Acacia Research

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Acacia Research insiders own about US$5.1m worth of shares (which is 2.7% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Acacia Research Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Acacia Research insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Acacia Research.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

