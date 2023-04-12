Interfor Corporation (TSE:IFP) most popular amongst retail investors who own 58% of the shares, institutions hold 41%

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Interfor Corporation (TSE:IFP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 41% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Interfor, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Interfor?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Interfor does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Interfor's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Interfor is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Pictet Asset Management Limited with 5.5% of shares outstanding. With 4.8% and 3.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Interfor

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Interfor Corporation insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about CA$8.9m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of CA$1.1b. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 58% stake in Interfor, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Interfor is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

