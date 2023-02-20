Interferons Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the interferons market are Roche, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Biogen Inc, Bayer AG, Zydus Cadila, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Biosidus, Nanogen, Amega Biotech, Rhein Minapharm Biogenetics, PROBIOMED, Schering-Plough Corporation.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023
, and 3Sbio.

The global interferons market is expected to grow from $8.15 billion in 2021 to $8.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The interferons market is expected to reach $9.92billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4%.

The interferons market consists of sales of polypeptides, cytokine, and cell-surface receptors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Interferons refer to a natural substance that supports the body’s immune system in the battle against illness, including cancer. White blood cells and other cells in the body produce interferons, but they can also be produced in a lab for use in treating various disorders.

North America was the largest region in the interferons market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the interferons market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of interferons are inteferon alpha, inteferon beta and inteferon gamma.Interferon alpha is a cytokine generated by the innate immune system in response to environmental exposures including viral infections.

The products are distributed by hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others that are used for the treatment of hepatitis B, hepatitis C, melanoma, leukemia, multiple sclerosis, and renal cell carcinoma.

The pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus is expected to drive the growth of the interferons market.This is because of the ongoing trials on various drug candidates including interferons as potential therapeutic options for COVID-19 treatment.

Interferon-beta (IFN-beta) is a naturally occurring protein that controls the body’s antiviral responses.The drug regulators including the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Health Research Authority (HRA) have approved the initiation of trials evaluating interferons.

For example, SNG001 is an inhalation formulation of interferon-beta-1a that is delivered to the lungs directly via nebulization.

The global interferon drugs market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as hepatitis-B, hepatitis-C, cancer, and multiple sclerosis, the use of interferons in combinational therapies, and the advent of novel drug delivery systems.Various types of interferon (IFN) have been used to treat these diseases and important development in treating some of these diseases was the recognition that the clinical effects of the IFN drug could be greatly enhanced by combining it with other drugs.

For instance, IFN-? (interferon-alpha) in combination with ribavirin and polyethylene glycol molecule has shown significant improvements in virologic response and without any adverse effects.However, due to the poor stability of interferon-alpha in the gastrointestinal tract, only parenteral administration ensures bioavailability, which is associated with severe side effects.

Studies showed that nanoencapsulation of IFN-? within nanoparticles would improve the oral bioavailability of this drug.The use of interferons in combinational therapies and the advent of novel drug delivery systems are therefore expected to drive the market for interferons.

Interferons are also being tested for their use in the treatment of COVID-19.

The development of interferons involves high R&D costs.The development of interferons is costlier than developing small molecules which are chemically synthesized, involve high operating costs, and require a greater capital investment.

This is because biological drugs are more complex than small molecules and involve complex manufacturing processes.Additionally, manufacturers have to submit more data to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of these biologics in pre-clinical and clinical studies for successful registration.

This makes the registration of biologics a costly and time-consuming process which is restraining the market growth. Due to the high R&D costs, and lengthy testing and manufacturing process, the marketed drugs would be priced much higher than the actual manufacturing costs, and this factor is likely to challenge the market growth.

Biologics therapy is expensive and it places a substantial financial burden on the healthcare system.The increasing prevalence of diseases such as hepatitis, MS, and cancers in the world presented an opportunity to evaluate the clinical applications of biosimilars and has stimulated some of the local pharmaceutical companies to produce interferon biosimilar medications to compete (or replace) the original expensive brands.

IFNs were initially investigated for their potential as antivirals, however, they are now commonly used in anti-HBV (hepatitis B virus) and anti-HCV (hepatitis C virus) therapy. The therapeutic potential of interferon biosimilars for hepatitis and cancer, coupled with the ongoing studies on interferon biosimilars to have prophylactic or therapeutic effectiveness in SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), influenza, or another virus pandemic, is contributing to the increasing adoption of interferon biosimilars over expensive biologics.

Bayer and Curadev Pvt. Ltd., a drug discovery company based in India, have announced a research collaboration and license agreement for Curadev’s Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) antagonist program. The objective of this collaboration between Bayer and Curadev is to discover new drug candidates for the treatment of lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other inflammatory diseases. STING antagonists have huge potential for new treatments as STING is known to help in activating the innate immune system in auto-inflammatory diseases.

The countries covered in the interferons market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The interferons market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides interferons market statistics, including interferons industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an interferons market share, detailed interferons market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the interferons industry. This interferons market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
