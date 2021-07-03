Interfaith Marriages, The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill and More; What Women Discussed on Social Media Last Week

Apurva P
·3 min read

As we move our lives online during these trying times, the voices of women have become louder than ever. Every week MAKERS India rounds up the reflections and deliberations of women online. Scroll through and see what they’ve had to say in the past week.

As we move our lives online during these trying times, the voices of women have become louder than ever. This week women discussed on the interfaith marriages, Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 and more
As we move our lives online during these trying times, the voices of women have become louder than ever. This week women discussed on the interfaith marriages, Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 and more

For more than a week now, a section of the minority Sikh community in Indian-administered Kashmir has been protesting against what they call the “forced conversion” of two women who married Muslim men. Here’s how women from across industries responded to this issue in social media.

Recently, the Centre released the draft of Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 which proposes to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952 with provisions that will give the Centre “revisionary powers” and enable it to “re-examine” films. Many objected this act including former Congress MP Priya Dutt.

It was a proud moment for Indians when archer Deepika Kumari regained the number one position in global rankings following her hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3. Many including Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and actress Rashami Desai congratulated her.

On the occasion of doctors day, journalist and activist Sucheta Dalal had put forward an important message reminding us of the doctor assaults that have been happening across the country .

Earlier in the week, a court in Los Angeles has rejected singer Britney Spears’ request to remove her father James Spears from the role of overseeing her conservatorship. Model and influencer Padma Lakshmi and screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer commented on the judgement.

Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories