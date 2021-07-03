Interfaith Marriages, The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill and More; What Women Discussed on Social Media Last Week

As we move our lives online during these trying times, the voices of women have become louder than ever. Every week MAKERS India rounds up the reflections and deliberations of women online. Scroll through and see what they’ve had to say in the past week.

As we move our lives online during these trying times, the voices of women have become louder than ever. This week women discussed on the interfaith marriages, Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 and more

For more than a week now, a section of the minority Sikh community in Indian-administered Kashmir has been protesting against what they call the “forced conversion” of two women who married Muslim men. Here’s how women from across industries responded to this issue in social media.

All religious communities in India, the majority and ALL minorities, treat women like their property and women's uteruses as prime land to be guarded against men of other communities. Women's own choices are irrelevant to them. Organised religion is patriarchy's oldest ally. — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) July 1, 2021

What the PEW data on interfaith marriage really tells you is god forbid a woman has a heart of her own. And if she couples it with a mind of her own, baap re baap they all have a hissy fit. That said I will repeat : the real problem is the premium placed on women getting married — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 1, 2021

With all this talk of different religions not wanting to inter-marry, why is the pressure to not do so placed mostly on the women? Check your sons also na? Ya toh as long as they’re converting to YOUR religion it’s ok or what? — Toolkit for Hot Takes (@awryaditi) July 1, 2021

Recently, the Centre released the draft of Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 which proposes to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952 with provisions that will give the Centre “revisionary powers” and enable it to “re-examine” films. Many objected this act including former Congress MP Priya Dutt.

How much more control does the govt want? what is the use of the censor board if the Govt has the power to revoke its certification.The proposed ammendment of the 1952 cinematograph act will

compromise the right to freedom of expression and speech. #censorship — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) June 30, 2021

It was a proud moment for Indians when archer Deepika Kumari regained the number one position in global rankings following her hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3. Many including Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and actress Rashami Desai congratulated her.

Congratulations again to @ImDeepikaK, a Hat-Trick of Gold Medals with the gold in the women’s individual recurve at the #ArcheryWorldCup in Paris. You always make India proud time and again. #Cheer4India #DeepikaKumari@KirenRijiju @worldarchery @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/c8fsab8wfL — Yashodhara Raje Scindia (@yashodhararaje) June 27, 2021

On the occasion of doctors day, journalist and activist Sucheta Dalal had put forward an important message reminding us of the doctor assaults that have been happening across the country .

Very sad to see a doctor share this. Makes us hang our heads, especially during the pandemic #WorldDoctorsDay Can we work at spreading some sanity on this issue? pic.twitter.com/2GW3BirtOS — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) July 1, 2021

Earlier in the week, a court in Los Angeles has rejected singer Britney Spears’ request to remove her father James Spears from the role of overseeing her conservatorship. Model and influencer Padma Lakshmi and screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer commented on the judgement.

Cosby drugged and raped 60 women. Do they not deserve “fairness” and justice?



This is why people don’t come forward.



This is why urging people to “press charges” falls short, as long as wealthy & powerful men can rape & sexually assault people for decades with impunity #MeToo — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 30, 2021

Even prisoners get a parole board. Why does one fucking judge get to decide Britney Spears doesn't deserve her freedom? — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 1, 2021

