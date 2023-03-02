‘It should be interesting.’ NHL teams use trades to gear up for stretch run, playoffs

With the NHL trade deadline set Friday at 3 p.m., the Carolina Hurricanes have added a forward who was a former first-round pick in Jesse Puljujarvi and a veteran defenseman in Shayne Gostisbehere to help bolster their depth.

Are the Canes done?

While there has been a flurry of trade activity in the league this week, there still could be some NHL surprises. Canes president and general manager Don Waddell, who did not travel with the team this week for two road games, remained in his office Thursday, fielding calls.

The Metropolitan Division has continued to see an influx of talent the past few days — Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers the biggest of the moves. The Boston Bruins, who have the NHL’s best record and lead the Atlantic, added to their mix Thursday, picking up forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings as they deal with a couple of recent injuries to their forward group.

Carolina’s lead in the Metro was shaved to one point Wednesday night when the Canes lost 3-2 to Vegas and the New Jersey Devils pulled closer by winning their shootout of a road game in Colorado, 7-5.

“We know we’ve got a tough division,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said this week. “The East is really tough. They’re doing what they have to do, I guess, to get that little bit better.

“It is what it is. We knew it would be tough, regardless. It should be interesting.”

Gostisbehere should be available Friday when Carolina plays at Arizona. It will be a quick, if quirky, turnaround for Gostisbehere, who will basically switch locker rooms, from the Coyotes’ to the Canes’ room in Mullett Arena after the trade Wednesday by Arizona.

Brind’Amour said Wednesday he did not know when Puljujarvi would be available. The Finnish forward, traded by Edmonton, must obtain a work visa.

There’s also the matter of where the two new players will fit. Gostisbehere, a left-hand shot, should be used on the third defensive pair with Jalen Chafield and could replace Brady Skjei as the power-play quarterback on the Canes’ second unit.

Puljujarvi, a first-round pick by the Oilers in 2016, likely will be slotted on the fourth line being centered by Paul Stastny. Stefan Noesen and Derek Stepan have been the wingers on that line.

After ending their two-game road trip, the Canes return to PNC Arena on Sunday for a 3 p.m. game against Tampa Bay. The Lightning made a key trade acquisition, picking up forward Tanner Jeannot from Nashville, and Wednesday sent forward Vladislav Namestnikov to San Jose for Mikey Essyimont.

‘An interesting time’

Trade deadline days can be both a bit crazy and extremely stressful as Skjei knows well. He lived it.

On Feb. 24, 2020, Skjei was a member of the Rangers and having coffee in New York with his then-fiancee when the 3 p.m. deadline passed. Drafted by the Rangers, he signed a six-year contract in July 2018. No worries.

“Then,” he said, “I refreshed Twitter.”

“At 3:15, it was saying ‘Traded to Carolina.’ Twenty seconds later, my agent called, saying the trade call came in late (to the league).”

Skjei rushed back to his apartment, packed a bag and flew to Raleigh. The next night, he was in the Canes’ lineup.

“It was stressful, but the quickest way to stop thinking about it is getting back to hockey,” he said. “Luckily, I had a really smooth experience, just with the guys we have here. They helped me out and it was a pretty easy locker room to come into.”

Canes captain Jordan Staal, in an interview Tuesday, said that it would be important to make the transition just as smooth for anyone the team might add — a half-hour later, the Puljujarvi trade with Edmonton was announced.

“If you want to go far, you have to care for each other, and get to know each other and be ready to battle for each other,” Staal said. “That’s a big part of we do here, and if someone new comes in the room I believe they will fit right in and be accepted as part of the family.

“It’s an interesting time. There are always mixed emotions around this time of year.”

And after the deadline passes?

“It’s on from there, right?” Staal said. “It’s the push to where you want to go.”