Interested in working for Missouri? Check out these 8 unusual state government jobs

Missouri is hiring for hundreds of government positions, both in Jefferson City and across the state, and some of them involve skills and work environments you might not expect.

The Star took a look to find some of the most engaging roles hiring now, from counseling Deaf children to testing cannabis products in a lab to patrolling the state Capitol building.

Here’s a look at eight on-the-go state government jobs that will get you out from behind the desk and into the state’s casinos, factories, cemeteries and more.

Description: This religious role involves leading a Christian prayer in the state Senate every morning, organizing the chamber’s monthly prayer breakfast and performing other religious and advisory duties. Applicants must be ordained ministers and have graduated from a “recognized school of theology.”

Pay: not stated

Location: Jefferson City

Description: This role involves investigating wage complaints and potential violations of minimum wage, child labor and other employment compensation law in the state. The investigator will write and present reports as well as inform Missouri employers and workers of their wage rights.

Pay: $42,109 per year

Location: Varies, but only applicants in Western Missouri will be considered for this role

Description: If you have a passion for American Sign Language, this job may be a perfect fit for you. The residential advisor helps students at the Missouri School for the Deaf with non-academic topics like meals, field trips, medical appointments and social and emotional learning. Shifts for this evening school-term position start at 4:00 p.m. and last until midnight.

Pay: $29,568 per school year

Location: Fulton, Missouri

Description: This scientist will help to develop the state’s new cannabis regulation division and recommend guidelines for cannabis testing and licensing in the state. A degree in a scientific field and some experience with lab work are preferred.

Pay: $54,216 - $67,000 per year

Location: Jefferson City

Description: This fieldwork-intensive job involves taking mineral samples and providing geological mapping of various locations in Missouri to determine factors like construction safety, groundwater availability and mineral deposits. Applicants should have a geology degree. including coursework required by the Missouri Board of Geologist Registration.

Pay: $43,000 - $57,460 per year

Location: Rolla, Missouri

Description: This law enforcement role involves maintaining security at the state Capitol, making incident reports, patrolling government buildings and making arrests when necessary. A Missouri Class A or B Peace Officer License is required, and past law enforcement experience is preferred.

Pay: $51,828.24 per year

Location: Jefferson City

Description: This role within the Missouri Gaming Commission involves inspecting casinos for compliance with state law. The auditor will travel around the state, review financial records and interview employees at various casinos and gaming facilities. At least 15 hours of coursework in accounting is required.

Pay: $56,200.08 per year

Location: Kansas City

Description: This role is designated for current and former military members and works within the state department of the National Guard. The job involves conducting military funeral ceremonies across a multi-county area.

Pay: $40,709.76 per year

Location: Positions are open in both St. Louis and Jefferson City

