Interested In Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HKG:610)? Here's What Its Recent Performance Looks Like

After looking at Wai Kee Holdings Limited's (SEHK:610) latest earnings announcement (31 December 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is a crucial aspect. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways.

How Well Did 610 Perform?

610's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of HK$1.3b has increased by 4.4% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 24%, indicating the rate at which 610 is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's examine what's occurring with margins and if the entire industry is feeling the heat.

SEHK:610 Income Statement April 11th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Wai Kee Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.1% exceeds the HK Construction industry of 5.1%, indicating Wai Kee Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Wai Kee Holdings’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 2.0% to 2.5%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I recommend you continue to research Wai Kee Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.