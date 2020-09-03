Interested In Hydro One's (TSE:H) Upcoming CA$0.25 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Readers hoping to buy Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of September will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

Hydro One's next dividend payment will be CA$0.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$1.01 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hydro One has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of CA$27.71. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Hydro One's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hydro One generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Hydro One paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 158%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Hydro One paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Hydro One to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Hydro One's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Hydro One has delivered an average of 3.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is Hydro One an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Hydro One from a dividend perspective.

