Interested In HNI's (NYSE:HNI) Upcoming US$0.30 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 13th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

HNI's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.22 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, HNI has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current stock price of $33.28. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether HNI's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 78% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether HNI generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 26% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see HNI earnings per share are up 2.7% per annum over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 78% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, HNI could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, HNI has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is HNI worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and HNI paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. In summary, it's hard to get excited about HNI from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks HNI is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for HNI that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

