Interested In Great Eagle Holdings Limited's (HKG:41) Upcoming HK$1.00 Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Great Eagle Holdings Limited (HKG:41) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 8th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of June.

The upcoming dividend for Great Eagle Holdings will put a total of HK$1.00 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of HK$0.83. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Great Eagle Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Great Eagle Holdings's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If Great Eagle Holdings didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Great Eagle Holdings reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past ten years, Great Eagle Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 4.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Great Eagle Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's hard to get used to Great Eagle Holdings paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Great Eagle Holdings today.

If you're not too concerned about Great Eagle Holdings's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example - Great Eagle Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

